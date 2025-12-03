Scarlett Johansson in talks to join Robert Pattinson in The Batman: Part II

Deadline reports that Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations to star in The Batman: Part II alongside Robert Pattinson. It’s not known who she would be playing in the sequel, but assuming the deal closes, this would be yet another major project for the Marvel actress, as she recently signed on to star in the new Exorcist movie from Mike Flanagan.

Who Could Scarlett Johansson Play in The Batman: Part II?

The report states that Johansson’s team was juggling negotiations for both The Batman: Part II and the new Exorcist movie, trying to figure out how she could handle both. According to reports, the schedule has been worked out. She’s going to be very busy. In regards to who Johansson could be playing, fans are already having a field day. Is she poised to become Pattinson’s new love interest, or is she stepping into a far juicier role as the film’s new villain?

What We Know About The Batman: Part II

Details on the sequel are sparse, but Reeves has previously teased that the villain has “ never really been done in a movie before. “ Robert Pattinson will once again suit up as Batman, and it’s expected that Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will also return as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively. There have also been rumblings that Tobias Menzies is circling a role in the film.

It was also recently announced that Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) would be serving as the DP on the sequel, replacing Greig Fraser, who shot the first movie.

Farrell has read the script for the sequel and was very moved. “ I read the script, and it’s just brilliant, ” he said. “ My perspective is that it’s a work of contemporary genre brilliance. It really is. Matt toils so hard, and he puts himself under such pressure. And he realizes what this character and this world mean to so many people, and he knows it’s been around for decades; he’s the man for the job. He really is. He’s a brilliant filmmaker. The thing about Matt, as well, is that, as commercially minded as he is, he’s also so intellectually rigorous. “

He continued, “ This film, like the first one, works on multiple levels, both as pure entertainment and as an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s really, really moving. I found myself very emotionally moved while I was reading it. ” The Batman sequel is currently slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Who do you think Scarlett Johansson is playing in The Batman: Part II?