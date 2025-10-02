Rumor: Is Tobias Menzies of The Crown playing Amadeus Arkham in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II?

If we ever get to see The Batman Part II before we all die of old age, the Crown‘s Tobias Menzies could be in it. According to PopFilm, a new rumor suggests that Menzies is gearing up to play Amadeus Arkham in Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated sequel.

According to the Batman Wiki, Amadeus Arkham was a prominent member of the Arkham family and the founder of Arkham Asylum. Having created the hospital after the murder of his family, he initially wanted to cure its inmates and treat their mental health genuinely. However, Amadeus gradually loses his sanity and becomes an inmate at Arkham Asylum. Whoops! While Amadeus is long dead by the time Bruce becomes Batman, his influence looms like a shadow over the prison for the criminally insane.

Secrecy is always the game when it comes to films like these and this one is no different. Details on the film have not been spilled by Reeves, but according to Variety, the villain in the upcoming sequel will be a fresher one (or at least a fresher interpretation). Reeves started to reveal some things about his script in a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz. He says the sequel will focus more on Bruce Wayne after “the first is so focused on Batman.” He expounds, “[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch. But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

He also explains that the angle in which he chose to explore Bruce Wayne with in this film was crucial to his decision on which main villain to feature. He says that the main antagonist that will be in The Batman Part II has “never really been done in a movie before.”

Do you think Tobias Menzies will turn up in The Batman Part II as Amadeus Arkham? Which villain do you think Reeves is teasing?