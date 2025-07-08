James Gunn calls Matt Reeves’ Batman 2 script “great”

All of the superhero hype belongs to Superman this week but we’re not about to forget about Batman. 2022’s The Batman has expanded its own universe with shows like The Penguin, but what about the genuine sequel? We learned last month that Matt Reeves had finally completed the script for The Batman sequel, which of course means the studio’s key people have all read it. So what does James Gunn think of it?

Attending the premiere of Superman, James Gunn couldn’t avoid questions about the script for the follow-up to The Batman. But that didn’t mean he had to elaborate, simply telling the reporter, “It’s great,” before moving on. Reeves himself and The Flash director Andy Muschietti – who will be helming The Brave and the Bold – were also spotted on the red carpet.

OK, so Gunn isn’t exactly giving much to go on there, but considering how long we have been waiting for the sequel to The Batman and how it was delayed an entire year all the way to October 2027, we’ll take anything we can get at this point. That delay came as a result of issues with the script, primarily that it had been taking longer than expected to be turned in. But with it now done and supposedly “great” (although what else would we expect Gunn to say about it?), sights will soon enough be set on characters, casting and anticipations for how The Batman sequel will help the studio grow moving forward.

The Batman pulled in $134 million on opening weekend, giving it one of the biggest openings for a movie in the property’s history, trailing The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When the movie finally exhausted its theatrical run, it pulled in $770 million worldwide.

Virtually nothing is known about The Batman’s sequel, although Matt Reeves did offer a bit of a general tease last year when he said, “It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that.”

