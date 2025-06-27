Fire up the Bat-Signal! Matt Reeves’ script for The Batman Part II is finally complete!

Holy miracle, Batman! In a new Instagram post, Matt Reeves revealed that his script for The Batman Part II is complete! The photo comes after months (years?) of speculation about the project’s status, with everything from impatient fans to a frustrated James Gunn voicing concern about getting the screenplay in his hands. Through it all, Gunn has had Reeves’ back, telling fans to keep their wits about them and let Reeves cook. “God, people are so mean,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “Let him [Reeves] do his thing, man.”

“The Batman Part II is not canceled,” Gunn added. “That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled. We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing.”

Previously, we heard Matt’s script would be ready by the end of June. Thankfully, today’s update confirms his promise. With the screenplay fresh off the printer, a new age of speculation can begin! Who will the Dark Knight face in the sequel? Will Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb return? Will Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Gigante break out of Arkham Asylum? Could Tom Rhys Harries’ Clayface be a part of the mix? Will we see more of Barry Keoghan as The Joker? I have so many questions!

Plenty of rumors are swirling about the sequel, but we still don’t know much about the film. Reeves teased last year that DC Studios is “super excited” about the movie. “It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one,” Reeves continued. “The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that.”

Are you relieved to see that Matt Reeves’ script for The Batman Part II is finally complete? Which villains do you want to see in the new film? Let us know in the comments section below.