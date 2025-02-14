The Batman Part II: Robert Pattinson says sequel will finally start shooting at the end of 2025

We’re still a ways off from seeing The Batman Part II, but Robert Pattinson says the sequel will finally start shooting at the end of 2025.

The Batman Part II has been delayed again and again. Just last month, director Matt Reeves revealed that the highly anticipated sequel will finally start shooting this year, and thanks to Robert Pattinson, we finally have a rough idea of when that will happen. Unfortunately, it’s still a ways off. While speaking with Deadline on the red carpet of Mickey 17, Pattinson said The Batman Part II will kick off production at the very end of 2025.

Pattinson addressed the film’s delay, saying, “ It’s been a while… everything feels so long ago because COVID just erased three years. ” When asked if he could reveal any plot details, Pattinson said, “ Not yet, it’s cool, though. It’s cool. “

There’s been plenty of rumours swirling about the sequel, including what villains will appear, but we still don’t know much about the film. Reeves teased last year that DC Studios is “ super excited ” about the film. “ It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one, ” Reeves continued. “ The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that. ” Corruption. Mystery. Batman. I like it. The director also confirmed that “ Colin [Farrell] will be part of the movie ” as the Penguin.

While the Batman comics (and some of the movies) do include plenty of fantastical characters, Reeves is set on keeping his version of Gotham City more grounded and realistic. “ What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world, ” Reeves explained. “ We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded. “ Reeves still plans on making The Batman into a trilogy. “ Yes, that is still the plan, ” Reeves said. “ I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned. ”

The Batman Part II is slated for an October 1, 2027 release.