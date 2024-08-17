No Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy in The Batman sequel?

A VFX member on The Batman says the likes of Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc and Poison Ivy may be too far-fetched for villains in the sequel.

By
Batman villains

Wanna know how I got these scales? Those looking for some of the more colorful Batman villains from his stacked rogues gallery might be disappointed to learn that the likes of Killer Croc, Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy may never be featured in the universe built around the Batman movie reboots. So what does that spell for the future of our favorite Bat-baddies?

According to Casey Pyke, who did visualizations on The Batman, while the over-the-top nature of Riddler (Paul Dano) and Penguin (Colin Farrell) was suitably adapted for the darker, brooding tone of 2022’s The Batman, there just might be “something in the way” that keeps some of the more elaborate villains off the screen. “As far as Killer Croc and stuff go, I do think Killer Croc is probably a little far fetched for that world. But the way that they did Riddler and Penguin in that movie totally felt like Riddler and Penguin. Even with Penguin with his prosthetics and everything. I feel like there’s a lot of characters that could enter that world, but Killer Croc and Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, maybe, maybe not.”

That’s not too optimistic for those who wanted to see the likes of those Batman villains enter Gotham. Out of those, Killer Croc does seem a bit silly, although it could offer some deep, dank fights in the sewers. But I could see Poison Ivy working incredibly well, especially going off of how she was utilized in the Arkham video games.

As for who we can expect to see in The Batman – Part II, we did get a glimpse of the franchise villain, Joker, in the 2022 movie, with Barry Keoghan making a cameo as the Clown Prince of Crime. That said, we might be having a little Joker fatigue at this point, with Joaquin Phoenix’s second outing as the character due out this fall, easily beating The Batman – Part II to the punch even before its release date was moved back a year

Which villains – high-profile or not – do you want to see in The Batman – Part II? Give us your top picks below!

