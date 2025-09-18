Matt Reeves teases that the next villain in The Batman Part II has “never really been done in a film before”

Despite being a popular property and pulling in some successful numbers, the road to a sequel to The Batman has been a long one. The follow-up to the 2022 film is finally set to start production. “We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May,” director Matt Reeves told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson].”

Secrecy is always the game when it comes to films like these and this one is no different. Details on the film have not been spilled by Reeve, but according to Variety, the villain in the upcoming sequel will be a fresher one (or at least a fresher interpretation). Reeves started to reveal some things about his script in a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz. He says the sequel will focus more on Bruce Wayne after “the first is so focused on Batman.” He expounds, “[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch. But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

He also explains that the angle in which he chose to explore Bruce Wayne with in this film was crucial to his decision on which main villain to feature. He says that the main antagonist that will be in The Batman Part II has “never really been done in a movie before.”