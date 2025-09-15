Robert Pattinson has read The Batman 2 script; Penguin Season 2 ‘in discussions’ according to Matt Reeves

It feels like 87 years since Matt Reeves’ The Batman swooped into theaters, but positive updates about The Batman Part II are emerging. According to a new report from Variety, Robert Pattinson, who plays the Dark Knight in Reeves’ DC Elseworlds Universe, has read the script for The Batman Part II.

“We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May,” director Matt Reeves told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson].”

Everyone knows how risky it is to keep a script for a highly anticipated film out in the open, which is why Pattinson’s copy is protected under lock and key. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security,” Reeves said. After reading the script, Pattinson got to keep his copy, which is wild. “We really trust Rob, because he’s the best,” Reeves said, speaking about Pattinson’s professionalism.

In addition to offering an update about The Batman Part II, Reeves told Variety about the possibility of a second season of the hit HBO show The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, and Cristin Milioti, who won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series over the weekend for her portrayal of The Penguin’s Sofia Falcone. Reeves says, “We’re in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we’re talking, so we’ll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was.”

While Batman Part II sounds like a done deal, will a second season of The Penguin come to light? Colin Farrell notoriously felt put out by the effects process for his character, but absolutely loves playing Oz. Will they find a way to make it work? We certainly hope so.

Are you excited about The Batman Part II and possibly a second season of The Penguin? Let us know in the comments section below.