Movie News

Robert Pattinson has read The Batman 2 script; Penguin Season 2 ‘in discussions’ according to Matt Reeves

By
Posted 5 hours ago

It feels like 87 years since Matt Reeves’ The Batman swooped into theaters, but positive updates about The Batman Part II are emerging. According to a new report from Variety, Robert Pattinson, who plays the Dark Knight in Reeves’ DC Elseworlds Universe, has read the script for The Batman Part II.

“We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May,” director Matt Reeves told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson].”

Everyone knows how risky it is to keep a script for a highly anticipated film out in the open, which is why Pattinson’s copy is protected under lock and key. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security,” Reeves said. After reading the script, Pattinson got to keep his copy, which is wild. “We really trust Rob, because he’s the best,” Reeves said, speaking about Pattinson’s professionalism.

In addition to offering an update about The Batman Part II, Reeves told Variety about the possibility of a second season of the hit HBO show The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, and Cristin Milioti, who won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series over the weekend for her portrayal of The Penguin’s Sofia Falcone. Reeves says, “We’re in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we’re talking, so we’ll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was.”

While Batman Part II sounds like a done deal, will a second season of The Penguin come to light? Colin Farrell notoriously felt put out by the effects process for his character, but absolutely loves playing Oz. Will they find a way to make it work? We certainly hope so.

Are you excited about The Batman Part II and possibly a second season of The Penguin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,582 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest The Batman News

See More

Interviews

Awesome Art’s Interview With Artist Sam Green

Posted 1 week ago
For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even...

Latest Movie News

Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?

Movie News

The Best Movie Sequels of All Time

Posted 3 hours ago
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to become acclaimed as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 1 week ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!