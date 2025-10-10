Colin Farrell says Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II script left him ‘very emotionally moved’

While almost everyone loves Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Oz Cobb, aka Penguin, for Matt Reeves’ Batman Universe, there’s one person who, in some ways, is over it. That person is Colin Farrell. In the past, Farrell has expressed frustration about the arduous process of becoming Oz Cobb, which requires eight hours in a makeup chair every day. Ugh! As much as I love practical effects and makeup, eight hours is a long time to sit in a chair and make small talk while the talented team behind Cobb’s look does their incredible work.

“I both loved it, and by the end of it, I was so over it,” Farrell recently admitted to Variety. “I don’t feel a burning desire to have another eight hours.”

Regardless of how Farrell feels about suiting up at Penguin, he’ll return for Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman Part II when production begins next year. What’s more, Farrell read the script, which he says left him feeling exceptionally emotional.

When asked to give his opinion about The Batman Part II script, Farrell bluntly told Variety, “I’m contractually obligated to shoot that question down, to meet your contractual obligation with my contractual obligation. What a sword fight. No, as I said a couple of weeks ago, maybe it was at one of the festivals, I read the script, and it’s just brilliant.”

“My perspective is that it’s a work of contemporary genre brilliance,” Farrell continued. “It really is. Matt toils so hard, and he puts himself under such pressure. And he realizes what this character and this world mean to so many people, and he knows it’s been around for decades; he’s the man for the job. He really is. He’s a brilliant filmmaker. The thing about Matt, as well, is that, as commercially minded as he is, he’s also so intellectually rigorous.

This film, like the first one, works on multiple levels, both as pure entertainment and as an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s really, really moving. I found myself very emotionally moved while I was reading it.”

How excited are you about The Batman Part II finally having a script? Do you think Farrell’s hype is real, or is he playing the tune we all want to hear? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.