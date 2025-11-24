Scarlett Johansson to star in Mike Flanagan’s new Exorcist movie

Deadline reports that Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the new Exorcist movie from Mike Flanagan. In a statement, Flanagan said, “ Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film. “

The outlet says that the new Exorcist movie will likely be Johansson’s next project. It will be produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Flanagan, who will write and direct the project through his Red Room Pictures banner.

Thankfully, this will NOT be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer. David Gordon Green’s movie was intended to be the first of a new trilogy (The Exorcist: Deceiver had even been given a 2025 release date), but the lacklustre box office and scathing reviews forced the studio to rethink its plans. Flanagan was then brought in to develop a “ radical new take ” on the franchise.

The Exorcist stands as a timeless horror masterpiece, even if its follow-ups (save for the underrated Exorcist III) never quite found their footing. But if anyone has the skill to summon something worthy of the original’s legacy, it’s Mike Flanagan — a filmmaker who has proven he can do slow-burn horror like few others.

In his review, our own Chris Bumbray called The Exorcist: Believer an abysmal, dull attempt to relaunch the franchise. “ It’s supposed to be the first entry in a new trilogy of Exorcist films, but the movie is so abysmal one shouldn’t hold out too much hope for a follow-up, ” Bumbray wrote. “ While it may have a strong box-office opening, word of mouth seems sure to be dire. The only thing that saves Exorcist: Believer from being called the worst Exorcist movie ever is the fact that this particular series has some very bad entries. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Johansson recently helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with Jurassic World Rebirth, which earned over $868 million worldwide. A sequel is in development, with director Gareth Edwards in talks to return. Johansson is also expected to come back alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

