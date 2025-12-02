Matt Reeves confirms Mindhunter’s Erik Messerschmidt will serve as DP on The Batman: Part II

Update: Matt Reeves has taken to X to confirm that Erik Messerschmidt will be the DP on The Batman: Part II. “ This… is a true story, ” he wrote. “ Let’s go Erik. “

— Original article follows —

Greig Fraser served as the cinematographer behind Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but as he’ll be tied up for the next year shooting all four of Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies, the job is open for the sequel. So, who will serve as the DP of The Batman: Part II? According to The InSneider, Erik Messerschmidt will be the DP on The Batman sequel.

What Has Erik Messerschmidt Worked On?

Messerschmidt is best known for his collaborations with David Fincher, having shot Mank, The Killer, and Mindhunter. He’s also shooting The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is currently filming. He also shot Devotion for director J. D. Dillard and Ferrari for Michael Mann. Messerschmidt will continue shooting the Cliff Booth movie until January, and will reportedly jump over to The Batman: Part II in February/March.

Fraser did some great work on The Batman, so Messerschmidt has some big shoes to fill. What do you think? Will Messerschmidt make for a good DP on The Batman: Part II?

What We Know About The Batman: Part II

Details on the sequel are sparse, but Reeves has previously teased that the villain has “ never really been done in a movie before. “ Robert Pattinson will once again suit up as Batman, and it’s expected that Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will also return as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Penguin, respectively. There have also been rumblings that Tobias Menzies is circling a role in the film.

Farrell has read the script for the sequel and was very moved. “ I read the script, and it’s just brilliant, ” he said. “ My perspective is that it’s a work of contemporary genre brilliance. It really is. Matt toils so hard, and he puts himself under such pressure. And he realizes what this character and this world mean to so many people, and he knows it’s been around for decades; he’s the man for the job. He really is. He’s a brilliant filmmaker. The thing about Matt, as well, is that, as commercially minded as he is, he’s also so intellectually rigorous. “

He continued, “ This film, like the first one, works on multiple levels, both as pure entertainment and as an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s really, really moving. I found myself very emotionally moved while I was reading it. ” The Batman sequel is currently slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.