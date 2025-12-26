David O. Russell’s Madden gets a teaser trailer: Check Out Nicolas Cage as the legendary coach

Just a few years ago, a David O. Russell movie starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale would have seemed like a guaranteed theatrical hit. However, given the current marketplace—where virtually every prestige drama has struggled at the box office—2026 is shaping up to look very different when it comes to awards contenders and release strategies.

A prime example is Madden, the long-gestating biopic about legendary NFL coach John Madden and his involvement with the iconic Madden NFL franchise. Rather than debuting in theaters, the film is now set for a high-profile streaming release on November 26, 2026.

First Teaser Trailer and Cast Details

The first teaser trailer (embedded above) offers an early look at Cage in character as Madden, alongside Bale, who co-stars as Raiders owner Al Davis.

The supporting cast is stacked with major talent, including:

Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia

as Madden’s wife, Virginia Sienna Miller as Carol Davis

as Carol Davis John Mulaney as EA Games founder Trip Hawkins

as EA Games founder Trip Hawkins Shane Gillis in an as-yet-unidentified role

It’s an ensemble that signals serious awards ambition, even if the film won’t initially play in theaters.

Controversy Surrounding the Production

Unsurprisingly, given Russell’s reputation, Madden has not been without controversy. During filming last summer, an unidentified supporting cast member reportedly walked off set after Russell used a racial slur while shooting a contentious scene.

The studio defended the director, whose history as a volatile presence on set is well-documented. Russell famously clashed with George Clooney during the production of Three Kings, nearly coming to blows over the treatment of an extra. Even recently, Clooney still referred to Russell as a “miserable f**k” who made every person in the crew’s life hell. Ouch. His heated argument with Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckabees also went viral years ago. Additionally, leaked emails during the Sony hack revealed allegations that Amy Adams endured bullying from Russell on American Hustle, claims she later publicly confirmed.

Can Madden Be a Comeback After Amsterdam?

Despite the controversies, Russell’s films have often found both critical and commercial success. That said, his most recent release, Amsterdam, was a high-profile disaster. The film—also starring Bale alongside Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, and Taylor Swift—lost 20th Century Studios over $100 million, making it one of the most notorious flops in recent years.

Will Madden Get a Theatrical Release?

The big question now is whether Madden represents a return to form for Russell. If the film performs well on the fall festival circuit and generates awards buzz, could Amazon reconsider and give it a theatrical run?

Let us know what you think in the comments.