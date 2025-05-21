Is there trouble brewing on the set of David O. Russell’s Madden?

I know what you’re thinking: Drama? On the set of a David O. Russell film? Shocking! But here we are. Just two weeks into production on Russell’s John Madden biopic—starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale—TMZ reports that a supporting actor has walked off set, citing serious issues with the director.

According to the report, the actor claims that Russell used the N-word during a scene and pushed for full-frontal nudity in a locker room sequence. TMZ says they’ve confirmed the account with five cast and crew members, who allege that Russell did, in fact, use the slur while working with the actor—who was visibly upset by it.

However, the studio tells a different story. Sources close to the production insist the controversial language was originally the actor’s suggestion (though it was ultimately cut from the scene), and maintain that Russell never used the word during filming. They didn’t offer a clear explanation for what might have prompted the actor’s exit.

Tensions were reportedly brewing even before the incident. Crew members say the same actor had clashed with Russell the previous day, after refusing to appear nude for the locker room scene. Russell was allegedly “ pissed off, ” and his response was described as “ unprofessional. “

Once again, studio sources are offering a different account. According to them, an intimacy coordinator was brought in to help the actor feel more at ease by adjusting the blocking, but the actor declined. Russell reportedly told him he didn’t have to appear in the shot. The studio also emphasized that all cast members involved in the scene were informed beforehand that nudity would be required. They added that the door is open for the actor to return to the production.