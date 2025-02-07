Landman Season 2: Everything We Know About The Return of Taylor Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton’s Oil Business Series

From plot details to whether Demi Moore will play a bigger role, here is everything we know about the second season of the Paramount+ hit series.

What Do We Know About the upcoming second season of Taylor Sheridan-produced series Landman? More than you may think. The Paramount+ series starring Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Later was renewed for a second season shortly after the first episode dropped. From plot details, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in season 2 of Landman.

What is season 2 about?

The first season of Landman, based on the 2019 podcast called Boomtown, followed Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a veteran oil expert and the titular landman for M-Tex owned by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). Between employee deaths, deals with Mexican cartels, and other challenges at work, Tommy must also contend with restarting his relationship with his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter). The first season ended with an explosive finale that found Monty dying from a heart attack, leaving the future of M-Tex in the hands of Tommy, who likely will not want to become CEO but lead the company in some other way.

Will Demi Moore return in a bigger role?

Demi Moore, who recently secured an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in The Substance, is the one who revealed that Landman would be returning for a second season. The boost to the actress’ career after landing the Golden Globe could put her in place to have a larger role in the second season. With Cami and Tommy being old friends, could she step into the CEO role in Monty’s place and allow Tommy to lead in another manner?

What about Andy Garcia’s character?

The finale of Landman’s first season also showed us Tommy moving up from dealing with cartel henchmen and middle management to facing Galino, the cartel leader. Played by the great Andy Garcia, the relationship between a legitimate business like M-Tex and a drug cartel could add major wrinkles to the plot of Landman’s second season. Thornton himself told the Los Angeles Times, “I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy’s character. Tommy isn’t dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he’s got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal. We’re in a chess match, and I hope that’s explored.”

Who is returning for season 2?

It is still too early to know who will be back in the sophomore run, but aside from Thornton and Moore, Ali Larter has been vocal in wanting to return and explore more of Tommy and Angela’s relationship. Michelle Randolph, who plays Tommy’s daughter, Ainsley, wants to see her character evolve for a second season. Most of the cast will likely be back, including Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Colm Feore, and Mustafa Speaks.

Production could begin very soon.

While Paramount+ has not officially announced the renewal of Landman, Thornton told Entertainment Weekly that production would likely begin in February or March 2025 to keep a late-year premiere in the cards. Thornton said, “I mean, we’ll see. It depends on how the chips may fall; you never know how it will fall in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”

Is there a chance the series will not return?

Until the cameras finish rolling, anything is possible. Some series have been renewed, but that renewal was canceled at the last minute. In the case of Landman, the odds are pretty much a lock that the second season will happen. The series brought in fifteen million viewers in its first four weeks, a first for any Paramount+ series. Plus, with the series part of Taylor Sheridan’s lucrative array of shows for the streaming service, it seems unlikely that Paramount will leave another hole like the one created by the abrupt conclusion of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan, who wrote all ten episodes of Landman’s first season and directed the first two episodes, has many shows happening simultaneously, so his other commitments could slow things down if he wants to script all of season 2 as well.

When will we see it?

With nothing official yet, the earliest we could expect to see Landman back with new episodes would be November 2025, one year after the first season’s debut. This would require the series to begin filming in the next month or two. The first season finale aired on January 12, so stay tuned to see if Paramount is waiting on Demi Moore’s Oscar chances or if we could hear sooner. Otherwise, Landman may not be back until 2026.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Landman season 2 and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming second season of Landman?