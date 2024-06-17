1923: Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter joins season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel series

Deadline reports that Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) has joined the cast of 1923 for a recurring role in the upcoming second season.

Carpenter will play Mamie Fossett in the Yellowstone prequel series. She is a “ highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time. ” Deadline states that production on the second season of 1923 will begin later this summer, but SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, who handles the European distribution of the franchise, recently said that they’re actually filming right now.

The first season of 1923 starred Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the heads of the Yellowstone ranch. The series introduced a new generation of the Dutton family and explored the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home. The debut of 1923 set a ratings record at Paramount+, surpassing the debuts of Taylor Sheridan’s other series, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, as well as 1883. You can check out a review of 1923 from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

As for the main Yellowstone series, production on the final season kicked off last month, with the story expected to come to an epic conclusion. However, it won’t be the end of the Duttons, not by a long shot. It reported last month that Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes would be reprising their roles of Rip, Beth, and Kayce for a new modern-day Yellowstone spinoff series. There have been rumblings that Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell, and Michelle Pfeiffer could be joining them.