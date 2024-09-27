Yellowstone cast got redacted scripts for “secretive” final season to prevent spoilers

The premiere of the final season of Yellowstone is just a little over a month away, but a new featurette reveals the increased security measures taken to ensure that no spoilers were leaked. This will be the first batch of episodes released without Kevin Costner as John Dutton, so clearly, the production wants to keep the ultimate fate of his character under wraps.

The featurette includes cast and crew discussing how “ secretive ” this final season has been. “ On one hand, it was a big family reunion coming back, and on the other, it was a new set of challenges, ” said director Christina Voros. “ There was a lot of security around the script and the narrative. It’s a huge testament to the intrepidness of the crew, because you’ve learned how to do something a certain way for seven years and all of a sudden to have a new set of challenges that come from protecting the story for the sake of the audience. “

Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, added, “ We get these redacted scripts. Basically everything is blacked out, except for your lines. ” Colby actor Denim Richards said this adds to the “ uniqueness ” of the final season. “ The audience will really see real reactions that were really not rehearsed. “



While this final season will conclude the main saga of Yellowstone (or will it?), the franchise is galloping ahead with new shows. The Madison is gearing up to become the next Yellowstone spinoff, and it’s got some serious star power behind it. Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in and executive produce the new show, which follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Per Paramount, the series is described as “ a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. “

“ Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ’Yellowstone’ universe, ’The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, ” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. The cast also includes Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller.

The final season of Yellowstone will officially premiere on November 10th.