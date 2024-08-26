Matthew Fox is set to join Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison

The star of Lost and Party of Five is now set to be welcomed in Taylor Sheridan’s expansive Yellowstone universe at Paramount+.

The cast for Taylor Sheridan’s newest spin-off in his Yellowstone universe, The Madison, is coming together with some impressive names. Recently, it was revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer was slated to make her big series debut as the star and an executive producer on the Paramount+ show. “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Deadline has now reported that Lost star Matthew Fox has also joined the cast of The Madison. According to Deadline, The Madison is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana and Fox will be playing a character on the series named Paul, who is “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” Meanwhile, Pfeiffer plays “the mother of two daughters, Paige (Elle Chapman) and Abigail (Beau Garrett). Adams plays Paige’s husband, Miller plays Abigail’s eldest daughter.”

It was reported earlier that Elle Chapman’s Paige McIntosh is “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh, who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” Additionally, Beau Garrett’s Abigail Reese is “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two.”

Despite Yellowstone’s end later this year, Taylor Sheridan continues to expand the rough-and-tumble universe through multiple spinoffs. In addition to Yellowstone, Sheridan’s world expands to 1923, 1944, 2024, and 6666. He’s also got the standalone series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo.