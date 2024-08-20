Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, & Amiah Miller to star alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison

Three actors are ready to check into Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone sequel series, The Madison. The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a family matriarch who moves her family from New York City to the Madison River Valley of Montana after her husband’s death. Today, The Madison welcomes Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman (The Girl in the Mirror, A Man Called Otto), Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane, Tron: Legacy), and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes, My Best Friend’s Exorcism) as primary cast members.

MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions produce The Madison, which aims to be a sincere exploration of grief and human connection after Stacy Clyburn’s family moves to Montana to start life anew. Patrick J. Adams joins The Madison as an investment banker, Russell McIntosh, while Chapman and Garrett play Clyburn’s daughters.

Elle Chapman is Paige McIntosh in The Madison, “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh (Adams), who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” The Madison is Chapman’s television debut after starring alongside Tom Hanks in Marc Forster’s A Man Called Otto and joining multiple projects like the Michael O Sajbel-directed Western Florida Wild and David Chang’s Refraction. Both films are in post-production.

Beau Garrett plays Abigail Reese, “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two.” After completing 24 episodes of the Netflix series Firefly Lane, Garrett stars in the upcoming drama James the Second. Max Amini directs James the Second from a script by Tim Tuchrello. The coming-of-age story stars Lynn Collins and Nick Stahl and focuses on a 13-year-old boy who can’t feel pain or emotion. Only when his classmate, Kristen, takes a liking to him does James’ condition improve. Actual events inspire James’ journey through adolescence and love.

Finally, Amiah Miller plays Bridgette, Abigail’s eldest daughter.

Despite Yellowstone’s end later this year, Taylor Sheridan continues to expand the rough-and-tumble universe through multiple spinoffs. In addition to Yellowstone, Sheridan’s world expands to 1923, 1944, 2024, and 6666. He’s also got the standalone series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo.

Are you excited for Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Beau Garrett to join The Madison cast? Let us know in the comments section below.