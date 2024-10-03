James Gunn on Frank Grillo’s “complex” role across the DC Universe as Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn spills details on Frank Grillo’s “complex” role as Rick Flag Sr. across multiple projects.

By
James Gunn, Frank Grillo, Rick Flag Sr, Creature Commandos

The first few projects in the new DC Universe already have one common element: Frank Grillo. The actor will debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series Creature Commandos before making the leap to live-action in Superman and the second season of Peacemaker. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, DC Studios co-head James Gunn dropped a few hints on Grillo’s character.

He is a really cool character that Frank has been molding,” Gunn said. “The character’s also in Superman, and he’s an incredibly important part in Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple.

Gunn continued, “This isn’t just a good guy, not at all. We see all different sides of his character. He is morally a complex human being. Grillo is somebody who I’ve known for a little while, and I’ve wanted to work with him for a long time. He was one of the first people that I talked to when I took over the studio, like ‘we’re going to find something cool for you,’ and now he is everywhere.

Related
Werewolves: Frank Grillo, Steven C. Miller horror film rated R for violence and gore

One of the big features of the new DC Universe is that all characters will be played by the same actor across all mediums, as we see with Frank Grillo. “The actors have to be able to work within different genres, and that’s something Frank’s really been good at,” Gunn said. “He’s been really good at the comedy of Creature Commandos and also really good at the drama of Peacemaker and Superman.

In addition to Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Creature Commandos features the voices of David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. The series tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. Creature Commandos will debut on December 5th on Max, with Superman hitting theaters on July 11, 2025, and Peacemaker season 2 dropping on Max in 2025.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
James Gunn, Frank Grillo, Rick Flag Sr, Creature Commandos
James Gunn on Frank Grillo’s “complex” role across the DC Universe as Rick Flag Sr.
north by northwest, blazing saddles
Warner Bros. brings North by Northwest and Blazing Saddles to 4K Blu-ray on the same day this November
megalopolis, directors
Guillermo Del Toro, Spike Lee and other directors give their impressions of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis
Nicolas Cage has been spotted in character as Ben Reilly on the set of the Marvel-inspired Prime Video series Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage has been spotted on the set of the Prime Video series!
View All

About the Author

10167 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Frank Grillo News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles