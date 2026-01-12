Misdirection trailer: Frank Grillo & Olga Kurylenko star in home invasion thriller that isn’t what it seems

Cineverse has dropped a new trailer for Misdirection, a home invasion thriller starring a couple of Marvel veterans: Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow). You can check that out above. The film is set to debut on Digital and VOD on February 10.

What’s Misdirection About?

The film follows a couple (Kurylenko and Oliver Trevena), who are driven to carry out a series of high-end heists to pay off a dangerous mob debt. When their latest break-in — targeting a prominent defence attorney (Grillo) — spirals out of control, the pair find themselves caught in a web of secrets, deception, and deadly consequences.

In a statement, director Kevin Lewis added, “ Misdirection is a home-invasion thriller centered on a desperate couple who, after a string of high-end break-ins, find themselves ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse—where the tables turn and the hunters become the hunted. Working alongside Frank Grillo, Olga Kurylenko and Oliver Trevena was an extraordinary experience that elevated this neo-noir thriller at every turn. “

What Else are Grillo & Kurylenko Up To?

Since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, Frank Grillo seems to be having a much better time in the DC Universe. He plays Rick Flag Sr. and has already appeared in Creature Commandos, Superman, and the second season of Peacemaker.

Grillo also joined the main cast of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, starting in the second season. He plays Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mob boss.

As for Kurylenko, she reprised her role as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster in last year’s Thunderbolts*, and also starred alongside Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson in Afterburn. The post-apocalyptic action flick follows a treasure hunter (Bautista) who teams up with a freedom fighter (Kurylenko) to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.

She also starred in Other, a horror film in which she played a woman who returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.