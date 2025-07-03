Dave Bautista tries to retrieve the Mona Lisa in post-apocalyptic London in the trailer for Afterburn

Dave Bautista stars in Afterburn alongside Samuel L. Jackson. The project is a sci-fi action movie based on the graphic novel series of the same name written by Scott Chitwood & Paul Ens and illustrated by Wayne Nichols. Afterburn also stars Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju. Endurance Media has just released the new action-packed trailer, which you can view above.

Afterburn takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ten years after a solar flare has wiped out technology across the globe. Dave Bautista will play Jake, an ex-soldier who “works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients. His latest mission is to team up with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.” Samuel L. Jackson will play a freedom fighter by the name of Valentine. The film is directed by J.J. Perry, who made his feature directorial debut with Day Shift, an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg released on Netflix in 2022. He would then go on to work with Bautista on last year’s The Killer’s Game.

Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe will produce for Original Films, with Steve Richards also producing for Endurance Media and Dave Bautista through Dogbone Entertainment. The producers have been trying to get this project off the ground for the last six years.

“Afterburn is a terrific action story, combining the fun of Indiana Jones with the near future world building of Children of Men,” Jaffe said in a statement. “J.J. is going to bring this to life in a thrilling way, using real practical stunt work to create authentic, visceral set pieces. Dave is one of the leading action stars in the world today, as well as being an actor with real soul and versatility. So excited to be making Afterburn with them both.“

Black Bear’s John Friedberg, who is handling international sales for the movie, added, “The combination of Dave Bautista and Sam Jackson in an epic adventure is a sure-fire proposition for the international marketplace” added Black Bear’s Friedberg, “With an action master like J.J. at the helm, and incredible producers in Steve, Neal and Toby, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event.”