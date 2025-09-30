TV News

Frank Grillo was almost cast as Joey Tribbiani on Friends

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Friends, Frank GrilloFriends, Frank Grillo

While Friends turned Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry into household names, numerous other actors came close to landing the roles, creating a fascinating history of near misses. One actor who auditioned for Friends was Frank Grillo (Peacemaker), who explained on the Project Big Screen podcast that he was actually called back several times and even tested for the role of Joey Tribbiani.

Grillo had driven his friend to the audition and wasn’t going to take part, but the casting director insisted he should give it a shot as well.

The casting director came out. It was at CBS Radford in Los Angeles. And she goes, ‘Are you next?’ I go, ‘Oh no, I just drove him,’” Grillo said. “She goes, ‘You an actor?’ I said, ‘Um, yeah,’ I go and she goes, ‘Take those sides and come in in like five minutes.’ And I did. And they called me back. And then they called me back again. I didn’t have an agent or anything. And they called me back a third time. And then I went to do a test. And I tested for it. And at that point, I thought, ‘This is easy. I’m going to be an actor.’

Although Grillo didn’t get the part, obviously, he said it “really sparked a real interest in being more serious about pursuing [acting].

Related
Gerard Butler’s Best Action Movies 

Grillo can currently be seen starring alongside John Cena in the second season of Peacemaker as Rick Flag Sr., a role he’s played in Creature Commandos and Superman. Our own Alex Maidy is a big fan of the new season. “Peacemaker was great when it debuted and is even better the second time around,” he wrote. “James Gunn’s DCU is off to a strong start, and the man himself should take pride in having created three distinct projects to kick off his cinematic universe, which are all vastly different and yet impressively high quality. Peacemaker works because John Cena is the perfect blend of muscle and emotional presence, making the ensemble more cohesive than before. I love everything about this series, and I look forward to seeing how this season wraps up, inevitably leading into a third season and other aspects of the DCU.” You can check out the rest of his review right here. We’ve only got two more episodes left, and you’re not going to want to miss them.

Source: Project Big Screen Podcast
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,222 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Frank Grillo News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News