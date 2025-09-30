Frank Grillo was almost cast as Joey Tribbiani on Friends

While Friends turned Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry into household names, numerous other actors came close to landing the roles, creating a fascinating history of near misses. One actor who auditioned for Friends was Frank Grillo (Peacemaker), who explained on the Project Big Screen podcast that he was actually called back several times and even tested for the role of Joey Tribbiani.

Grillo had driven his friend to the audition and wasn’t going to take part, but the casting director insisted he should give it a shot as well.

“ The casting director came out. It was at CBS Radford in Los Angeles. And she goes, ‘Are you next?’ I go, ‘Oh no, I just drove him,’ ” Grillo said. “ She goes, ‘You an actor?’ I said, ‘Um, yeah,’ I go and she goes, ‘Take those sides and come in in like five minutes.’ And I did. And they called me back. And then they called me back again. I didn’t have an agent or anything. And they called me back a third time. And then I went to do a test. And I tested for it. And at that point, I thought, ‘This is easy. I’m going to be an actor.’ “

Although Grillo didn’t get the part, obviously, he said it “ really sparked a real interest in being more serious about pursuing [acting]. “