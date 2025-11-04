Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova star in Jordan Downey sci-fi thriller Override

Everyone’s favorite modern badass Frank Grillo (Boss Level) and Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) have signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller Override , Variety reports – and they’re actually already hard at work on the movie, which is currently filming in Belfast.

Jordan Downey (The Head Hunter) is directing the film and wrote the screenplay with Jackson Murray and Kevin Stewart. This “pulse-pounding thriller” follows a futuristic soldier (Bakalova) who is left for dead. But with the help of a synthetic angel (Grillo) — the latest in battlefield A.I. — she must fight against the clock to survive a mortal wound. Variety notes that this is a reunion of sorts for Grillo and Bakalova, as they both did voice work on James Gunn’s animated superhero series Creature Commandos, which is part of the new DCU franchise.

James Harris from Tea Shop Productions is producing the film, which received financing from Christian Mercuri’s Capstone. Capture, a sales company that was launched earlier this year as a joint venture between Capstone Global and Signature Entertainment, will be presenting Override to potential distributors at the American Film Market this month.

Well, all I needed to know was that Override was a sci-fi thriller starring Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova and I was already sold on it. I will follow Frank Grillo anywhere. The fact that the movie is being directed by Jordan Downey, who earned a lot of positive attention for his 2018 fantasy film The Head Hunter, makes it even more promising.

In addition to Boss Level and Creature Commandos, Grillo’s credits include Tulsa King, Peacemaker, Superman, Werewolves, The Resurrection of Charles Manson, Copshop, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, This Is the Night, Point Blank, Wheelman, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, The Purge: Anarchy, The Purge: Election Year, The Grey, Warrior, and a whole lot more. Bakalova’s non-Borat credits include Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Bubble, Unfrosted, The Apprentice, and voice work on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

