Stephen Amell wasn’t a fan of the Green Arrow jokes on Peacemaker: “I didn’t f***ing appreciate that at all”

In the first season of Peacemaker, Christoper Smith (John Cena) took a shot at Green Arrow, saying, “ That dude goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume. ” While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Green Arrow star Stephen Amell made it clear that he didn’t appreciate the cheap shot at a character he played for a decade.

“ That was a little unnecessary. I didn’t f***ing appreciate that at all, ” Amell said. “ Between the movies and Peacemaker a little bit… our show was kind of treated like shit. I get it, we’re on the CW, I get it, it’s TV. But I also get the face that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut, they think about the Arrowverse. We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being, ‘F*** those guys,’ like seriously. ” It should be noted that Amell has gone to My Little Pony conventions with his young daughter, so you can understand why he might have some feelings about that particular dig.

Amell continued, “ I’m up here. I’m working just as hard as anyone else. Do you know how hard it is to play a superhero with no superpowers for 23 episodes a year? it’s really, really, really hard, and I’m not looking for a prize but, like, maybe don’t shit on our show. ” The actor added that while he’s not mad at John Cena, he might have an issue with James Gunn. “ If I should be mad at anyone, it should be James Gunn for writing that in the first place,” he said. “But [Cena] could not be a nicer guy. It’s not a personal vendetta against [Cena]. “

Arrow ran for eight seasons on the CW and starred Amell as Oliver Queen, a billionaire playboy who fights crime and corruption in Star City as a secret vigilante. The series gave birth to the Arrowverse, which included The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. As for Peacemaker, the series will return for a second season, but with a twist. The new season will take place in the new DC Universe and follow the events of Superman. Gunn later clarified that the first season of is no longer canon to the DC Universe. The new season will feature John Cena returning as Peacemaker alongside Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos. Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr., who will also be seen in Creature Commandos and Superman.