James Gunn invites fans to guess which character appears in a new and mysterious image for Peacemaker Season 2

Gather ’round the campfire, Peacemaker fans, and join me for a guessing game in which we will try to identify a new character coming to the second season of DC and Max‘s Peacemaker series. James Gunn took time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday to tease fans of the John Cena-led series with an image that’s as dark as it is mysterious. In the photo, a buff individual sits with their back turned to the camera, a blazing campfire illuminating their chiseled physique. The character’s braided grey hair dangles from their skull as feathers attached to their bulging biceps dance against a brisk wind. With little else to give us clues about their identity, the game is afoot, and Peacemaker Season 2 is closer than you think.

According to online detectives, many believe the character is Long Shadow, a former member of the Ultimen and an update to the Native American superhero Apache Chief from the Super Friends. Project Cadmus genetically engineered Long Shadow to serve the U.S. government, which is… yeah. Meanwhile, one Twitter user jokes the character could be Nightwolf, a character introduced in the Mortal Kombat 3 video game. Nightwolf feels unlikely, regardless of DC teaming up with Mortal Kombat for the fan-favorite DC vs. Mortal Kombat game franchise.

When James Gunn’s Superman production was in full swing, the DC Studios chief said he was working on scripts for Peacemaker Season 2 during downtime. According to Gunn, the show’s transition from the defunct DCEU to the shiny new DCU “won’t be confusing.” When asked why he didn’t make a different show to avoid bewilderment, Gunn said, “Because it’s my favorite thing to do, it’s the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in. It won’t be confusing.”

What do you make of today’s Peacemaker Season 2 tease? Is that Long Shadow roasting marshmallows in the middle of the woods, or does Gunn have another character up his sleeve? Although Gunn enjoys threading the needle when presenting the unexpected, Apache Chief and Long Shadow are controversial characters. Is Gunn willing to wade into those dark waters? We’ll keep our eyes peeled for confirmation about the character’s identity.