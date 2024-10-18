Andrew Garfield defends Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson

The crash and burn of Mel Gibson is one of the most infamous in modern Hollywood. Beginning in 2006, Gibson went a spiral that’s been written about over and over. It took a few years but Mel Gibson eventually came back, starring in everything from action flicks to comedies to movies where he speaks through a beaver puppet. Yet, with him now mostly acting in B-movies, it can’t be denied that his talents in front of the camera are being wasted somewhat. Yet, his career as a director seems to still be doing well, with him helming the upcoming Flight Risk. One of his actors from 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge – his first directing gig since his controversies subsided – Andrew Garfield, thinks his return is well deserved.

Speaking with People, Garfield said he learned a lot from the situation and working with Gibson. “I learned that people can heal. I learned that people can change, that people can get help. I learned that everyone deserves respect. And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible.”

As for Mel Gibson’s progress since the aforementioned moments and the stage that he deserves, Garfield added, “He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself. And thank God. Because he’s an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films. He deserves to tell stories, because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart. He’s the kind of director that would come from behind the monitors, just with his eyes wet. He knew when it was right and he knew when it wasn’t right. And I just really trusted him. And he’s a visceral storyteller so he can feel… He’s like he can’t help but feel everything. He’s a real empathetic guy.”

What do you make of Andrew Garfield’s remarks over Mel Gibson? Do you think Gibson has earned a spot back in the Hollywood elite? Chime in in the comments section below.