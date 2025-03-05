Flight Risk: Mel Gibson / Mark Wahlberg thriller gets 4K, Blu-ray, DVD release in April

While we wait to see whether or not Warner Bros. is going to give Lethal Weapon franchise star Mel Gibson the chance to direct Lethal Weapon 5, Lionsgate gave the Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk a theatrical release back in January (you can read our review HERE) – and now, they’ve announced that they’ve set an April 1st release date for the 4K UHD, the 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Combo Pack SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Scripted by Jared Rosenberg, Flight Risk has the following synopsis: In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Gibson produced the film alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey, with Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner serving as executive producers. The film is coming our way from Lionsgate, in association with Media Capital Technologies / Hammerstone Studios. It’s an Icon production and a Davis Entertainment Company production.

Flight Risk comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD with the following special features: Risk Management: Making Flight Risk: Take your seat and listen to these passionate filmmakers talk about the intricate and complicated process of shooting a film inside a physical plane – Theatrical Trailer

Made on a budget of $25 million, the film earned just under $43 million at the global box office. I wasn’t able to catch it during its theatrical run, but I will definitely be taking the first opportunity to watch it once it reaches home video.

As for Lethal Weapon 5, Gibson has said, “ I’m going to direct the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon series. You know, Richard Donner, who did the other four, sadly passed away. He was a good friend, and he kind of tasked me with carrying the flag home on that one. It’ll be an honor for me to do that. He [Richard Donner] had gotten a fair way into the screenplay, so we’ve used what was there, and we kept poking at it, working at it a little. I’m pretty happy with it, it’s good, I had a lot of fun doing it. “

Will you be adding a copy of the Flight Risk 4K, Blu-ray, and/or DVD to your physical media collection?