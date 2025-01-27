Mark Wahlberg apologized to his co-stars of Flight Risk after being locked into his character the whole time of filming

Flight Risk has become the latest Mel Gibson-directed movie to make number one at the box office over the weekend. However, despite taking the top spot, its numbers were very humble at $12 million. For a movie that takes place in a singular location of a plane, that number might sound like a rousing success, but with a budget of $25 million, it has a bit of a way to go to recoup its expenses. In the scaled-down thriller, Mark Wahlberg would make a rare turn as a villain after his career in action movies saw him primarily saw him as the hero. Wahlberg would last play a bad guy in the 1996 thriller Fear.

According to People Magazine, Wahlberg was so determined to get this part right that he later had to apologize to his co-stars for staying in character. The star admitted, “I was locked into the part the whole time. So if we weren’t shooting, I was like either off in the corner by myself or I just would kind of go back to my little dressing room and just sit there.” Wahlberg added,

I was like the guy who was like constantly picking at them, poking them and prodding them, you know, from the back of the plane the whole entire time. I apologized at the end because I wasn’t very engaging off-camera or outside of shooting, but I was just in [that] head space. We only had 22 days of shooting. So it wasn’t four months, five months of this. We shot it very quickly.”