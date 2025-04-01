Flight Risk featurette clip unveiled as Mel Gibson / Mark Wahlberg thriller reaches home video – Exclusive!

We’re proud to share the EXCLUSIVE debut of a featurette clip that goes behind the scenes of the thriller Flight Risk

While we wait to see whether or not Warner Bros. is going to give Lethal Weapon franchise star Mel Gibson the chance to direct Lethal Weapon 5, Lionsgate gave the Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk a theatrical release back in January (you can read our review HERE) – and now, the film is available on home video, having received a release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. There’s even a 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Combo Pack SteelBook. To mark the occasion, we have a featurette clip that you can watch in the embed above.

If you want to add a copy of Flight Risk to your collection, you can buy one at THIS LINK.

Scripted by Jared Rosenberg, Flight Risk has the following synopsis: In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Gibson produced the film alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey, with Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner serving as executive producers. The film is coming our way from Lionsgate, in association with Media Capital Technologies / Hammerstone Studios. It’s an Icon production and a Davis Entertainment Company production.

Flight Risk comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD with the following special features: Risk Management: Making Flight Risk: Take your seat and listen to these passionate filmmakers talk about the intricate and complicated process of shooting a film inside a physical plane – Theatrical Trailer

Made on a budget of $25 million, the film earned just under $43 million at the global box office. I wasn’t able to catch it during its theatrical run, but I will definitely be taking the first opportunity to watch it now that it’s on home video.

Flight Risk is now available on 4K UHD Steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD from Lionsgate! Will you be picking up a copy? Take a look at the featurette clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.