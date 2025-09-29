A trailer for Solar Opposites Season 6 finds Earth going to pieces for the final batch of out-of-this-world episodes

Everybody run! It’s the end of the world! Just kidding. It’s just the end of Solar Opposites, which, if you think about it, also sucks. Thankfully, today, Hulu is sharing a trailer for Solar Opposites Season 6, which gives us a taste of the shenanigans to come when Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and the rest of the cast encounter their last days on the planet.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solar Opposites Season 6, courtesy of Hulu:

“Once their alien diamond making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…”

Ugh! Living on a budget is the worst. This month, I’ve already spent money on concert tickets for Sleep Token, Korn, Gojira, Slow Crush, Faetooth, Wet Leg, Deftones, and System of a Down. That’s on top of grabbing games like Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Cronos: The New Dawn, and more. You expect me to pay for rent and food after that? Surely you jest! Then again, if I had a diamond-making machine, I’d be rolling in Benjamins.

In today’s Solar Opposites Season 6 trailer, the aliens search for money in both high and low places, altering their identities, selling who knows what for spare parts, embarking on dangerous missions, and doing the unthinkable to make ends meet.

The series’ main cast, Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone, are joined in Season 6 by guest stars Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett. Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

All 10 episodes of Solar Opposites‘ upcoming sixth and final season will drop on October 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Are you sad to see Solar Opposites go the way of the dodo? Will you tune in for the sixth and final season of the series? Let us know in the comments section b