Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic to spill blood on the dancefloor in Fall 2025 after a release date shift

Michael Jackson fans need to wait longer for Antoine Fuqua’s highly-anticipated biopic about the King of Pop to rock their world after Lionsgate announced delays for two of its films. The studio’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is moonwalking to a 2025 Easter window (April 18-20 to October 3) while looking to dominate the box office during the bunny-themed holiday. In addition to telling Michael to “Beat It” to later next year, Lionsgate dated Aziz Ansari’s upcoming comedy, Good Fortune, for October 17, 2025. According to Deadline, Good Fortune stars Keanu Reeves (John Wick, Toy Story 4, The Gift) and Seth Rogen (Sausage Party, Freaks and Geeks, Superbad). It focuses on “a well meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) who meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a wealthy capitalist (Rogen).”

“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” reads the official description. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Jaafar Jackson stars in Michael as the Gloved One, Michael Jackson. The rest of the cast includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, and Jackson’s real-Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. The production cooperates with the Jackson estate, which means they’ll be able to use his music, with 30 songs from Jackson’s catalog featured in the film.

Additionally, Larenz Tate plays Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records and impresario. Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, The Parent Trap) plays the legendary Diana Ross, the lead singer of the chart-topping Motown group The Supremes. Jessica Sula (Split, Malum) plays Michael’s older sister, La Toya, the fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family, who first gained recognition in the mid-1970s on the family’s variety TV series “The Jacksons.” She launched a solo career, releasing multiple albums in the 1980s.

Michael Jackson fans have waited years for a proper feature presentation celebrating the King of Pop’s life and legacy. While Jackson’s life isn’t squeaky clean, it remains unclear how far Michael will “walk into the weeds.”

Are you curious about Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic? Do you have a favorite Michael Jackson song or album? Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Off the Wall” albums are among my favorites, but I also appreciate the grooves from when he was with the Jackson 5. We’ll report on Michael‘s official release date when it’s announced.