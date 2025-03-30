Weekend Box Office: Jason Statham knocks out Snow White, Blumhouse and more

Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? Jason Statham, evidently, as his latest action flick, A Working Man, has topped the weekend box office, poisoning the apple of Snow White, which continued its disappointing run by dropping to the number two spot.

A Working Man once again proved that Jason Statham’s fanbase is a continuously loyal one, as the movie – which reunites him with The Beekeeper director David Ayer – earned $15.2 million in its debut weekend, a chisel in its $40 million budget. For a movie that banks on Statham himself (and not an established franchise like Fast and the Furious), that’s pretty good, landing in The Beekeeper territory.

Now onto Snow White, which opened last week with just $47 million. The live-action (well, mostly) remake of the Disney classic was bound to fall but we didn’t expect it to do so in such embarrassing fashion, as it slipped nearly 70%. While that still put it as the weekend’s runner-up, it only took in another $14.2 million. For a movie that has a budget pegged upwards of $270 million, this is easily one of the biggest red marks for Disney. Hopefully this will make them reconsider their desire to remake their animated classics (although a lot are still on the calendar)…or at least convince Hollywood to stop casting Gal Gadot.

The rest of the box office was far less dramatic, although a curious choice came in at #3: The Chosen: The Last Supper ($11.5 million), which is actually part of an Amazon MGM Studios deal that sees the fifth season of the faith-based series getting a theatrical release before hitting Amazon. It’s an interesting strategy that is evidently paying off, pulling solid numbers for a movie that has a niche audience.

Blumhouse’s The Woman in the Yard snuck through the gate with $9.4 million. That single-digital number isn’t all that far from the movie’s $12 million budget, although the studio’s non-franchise fare usually at least opens in the doubles. Failing to sparkle was Death of a Unicorn, which poked its way into the top 5 with $5.8 million. You’d think that a movie starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega would have fared far better at the box office but with mid reviews, an R rating and nothing really to grab an audience outside of the cast, it just didn’t have the magic to land.

One delight that made the top 10 was Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, now out courtesy of a 4K transfer. No doubt IMAX screens helped boost it to $3.5 million, but I’d also like to think those who were disgusted by OpenAI’s Studio Ghibli-inspired feature headed to the theater as a move of support. And considering its initial domestic run back in 1999 only saw it in 129 theaters, we’re calling this a win all around. Right behind it was Captain America: Brave New World, which, with another $2.75 million to its name, still stands as the highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far.

Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag is trying to nudge towards $20 million domestically with its $2.15 million this weekend. Soderbergh isn’t normally a splash at the box office but his movies are almost always worth seeing so good on him for hanging in the top 10 (even if Black Bag won’t recoup its budget, not even earning back half of it on the domestic front). The number nine and 10 spots would go to Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and the Jack Quaid action flick Novocaine, which is a lot of fun and well worth checking out. Mickey 17 took in $2 with a, while Novocaine earned $1.45 million in its third week. That might seem numb, but considering it has already recouped its budget, any extra bucks are welcome.

As it happens, Chris Bumbray’s box office predictions for this week’s totals underestimated Jason Statham’s ability to put in work. Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, thought Snow White would retain its top spot, but David Ayer and Jason Statham’s A Working Man hammered its way to the top of the list with a $15.2M debut over Snow White‘s $14.2M. Ah, well. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, right?

Next week will no doubt find a new champ at the box office, as A Minecraft Movie is looking to be a real blockbuster, proving to do well with advanced ticket sales ahead of its release. Other new titles include Lionsgate’s Pedro Pascal-starring Freaky Tales, horror-comedy Hell of a Summer (which is Finn Wolfhard’s co-directorial debut), The Luckiest Man in America (about the infamous Press Your Luck scandal) and Eric Laure (Michael Shannon’s own directorial debut). Mid-week, Screamboat – the latest horror movie taking advantage of copyright lapses – will also open.

What did you catch at the movies this weekend?

