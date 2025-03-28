Studio Ghibli AI fad causes controversy over ethics; Hayao Miyazaki’s anti-AI stance resurfaces

A new feature on OpenAI lets you turn pictures into “art” inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli in just the latest case against AI.

Have you ever wondered what you would look like as a Studio Ghibli character? Well, now you can – while totally pissing off Hayao Miyazaki! OpenAI, one of the leading behemoths in the world of artificial intelligence, has released a new feature that seeks to mimic the style of famed Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli with the direct help of AI. And it’s bringing forth an old clip of Miyazaki slamming AI as soulless

Dubbed Ghibli Magic, which “transforms photos into Studio Ghibli-inspired characters, with a focus on detail and whimsy.” The feature lets you either upload a photo or type in a prompt. But user beware because when I typed in, “Hayao Miyazaki crying uncontrollably over the gross misuse of AI but, you know, in a whimsical way!” the technology told me they couldn’t do Miyazaki but instead would generate “an elderly animator, resembling Miyazaki in spirit, crying uncontrollably while surrounded by floating, mechanical AI-driven animation tools—perhaps with little robotic arms sketching lifeless drawings.” But go ahead, upload a picture of you and your family, letting go of yet another piece of freedom to faceless tech entities.

A number of years ago, Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki was being shown a demonstration of AI, with the eager “creators” showing off what they felt were extraordinary achievements. Once their reel wraps, Miyazaki puts it bluntly: “I can’t watch this stuff and find [it] interesting…I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”

Iconic movie scenes, Studio Ghibli style. This is so much fun! pic.twitter.com/LwjkNjcEV9 — Mufaddal Durbar (@MDurbar) March 26, 2025

Admittedly, yes, it is sort of amusing to see a scene from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the style of Studio Ghibli through AI, but this fundamentally goes against everything that Hayao Miyazaki and his stable have spent their lives fighting against. Not that that truth would ever stop OpenAI or any of its competitors from diminishing art and turning into a fad…And as we all know, Studio Ghibli isn’t making a cent from this, although I’d like to think they could launch a lawsuit over it.

How do you feel about the Studio Ghibli AI trend? Do you see a purpose for it?