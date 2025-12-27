Animated Films of 2001 That Still Feel Magical

Every year without fail, Hollywood and other foreign markets bring unforgettable cinematic experiences to the masses, feeding our senses with creativity, imagination, and in rare cases, the impossible. In many cases, we’re spoiled when it comes to live-action offerings, but what about animation? Today, we’re looking back on the year 2001, the year Pottermania and the Lord of the Rings trilogy began at the cinema, Tool returned after a five-year hiatus with their most hypnotic album, “Lateralus,” and Nintendo unleashed the mighty Gamecube.”

Looking back, there are any number of wild pop culture milestones to mark the turn of the century, but today, we’re setting our sights on the greatest animated films of 2001, with a Top 5 list that’s sure to make you feel nostalgic and appreciative of the leaps we’ve made in the cinematic art form since then. Let us begin!

5) Atlantis: The Lost Empire

If there were such a thing as a Disney cult classic, the studio’s 41st animated feature and first science fiction film in the animated canon, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, would be at the top of a short list. Starring the voices of Michael J. Fox, Cree Summer, Leonard Nimoy, Jim Varney in what would be his final role, and more, Atlantis tells the story of a young explorer who, upon taking possession of a sacred book, uses its contents to chart a course toward what he believes is the Lost City of Atlantis, where a technologically-advanced race creates wonders beyond humankind’s wildest dreams.

What makes Atlantis special is that the film eschews Disney’s formulaic musical approach in favor of an action-adventure thrill ride inspired by the works of Jules Verne, a pioneer of the science fiction genre. Visually, the film borrows much from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, with the comic book creator’s distinctive human and creature design proudly on display. The film marks Disney’s transition from traditional hand-drawn animation to incorporating CGI elements, an approach to storytelling that the studio was initially cautious about adopting. The result is a rip-roaring underwater adventure that highlights a rare release, pushing Disney outside its comfort zone.

4) Metropolis

While there’s no shortage of outstanding anime in 2001, with films like Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Sakura Wars, and Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress delighting fans worldwide, Rintaro’s loose adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s Metropolis stands tall above the rest as a can’t-miss anime of that year. In the industrial, tri-level world of Metropolis, Duke Red is an influential leader with plans to unveil a highly advanced robot named Tima. But when Duke Red’s anti-robot son, Rock, makes it his mission to destroy Tima, the confusing Labyrinth beneath Metropolis becomes a hunting ground for one of the year’s most visually stunning spectacles, set to an unforgettable soundtrack arranged by Toshiyuki Honda.

Written by Akira‘s Katsuhiro Otomo, Metropolis mixes steampunk with industrial futurism, creating a blend that’s part fantasy and all action. As the gears of Metropolis turn, Tezuka’s version of the classic tale explores elements of class warfare, discrimination, fear-mongering, and the weaponization of trust in leaders meant to protect the impoverished human race. Metropolis is at times more than an anime; it’s a thought piece about who’s in charge of our well-being, and what becomes of us when discrimination guides a violent hand, when the only honest answer to peace is understanding.

3) Shrek

Before Shrek became a bona fide meme machine, the swamp-dwelling green behemoth ruled the animation roost for years alongside his pals Donkey, Fiona, and a seemingly endless cast of fairy tale royalty. In this 2001 mud-covered gem, Mike Myers cranks his Scottish accent up to 11 to play Shrek, a grumpy ogre who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for a sniveling lord to get his land back.

Packed with tons of fairy tale Easter eggs, Shrek begged audiences to give the adventure repeat viewings lest they miss one of the film’s hilarious inside jokes. Setting itself apart from other animated films by opting for a rather drab color palette, Shrek isn’t concerned with being a looker. It wants your nostalgia in the palm of its hand as the brilliant cast, including Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow, chew scenery like ravenous thespians hoping to impress Shakespeare. With a fifth movie on the way, it feels good to throw flowers at Shrek’s stinky feet with a spot on this list.

2) Spirited Away

While Spirited Away is arguably one of the best films of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki’s storied career, it’s also one of the greatest animated films ever. During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl, Chihiro (voiced by Daveigh Chase), wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, hoping to rescue her parents, who have transformed into ravenous beasts.

Following its initial release and anniversary, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away is one of the genre’s most successful films, with a global box office of over $360 million. Numbers aside, Spirited Away is as whimsical as Labyrinth, as sinister as The Dark Crystal, and as intrepid as The Green Knight. Running rampant with drop-dead gorgeous visuals, a world-building narrative with endless possibilities, and a love everlasting between Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) and the mysterious Haku (Miyu Irino), it’s impossible not to feel the magic of one of the Godfather of Anime’s most enigmatic films.

1) Monsters Inc.

For generations, children have been terrified of what lurks under their beds, in their closets, and beyond the veil of our reality. In 2001, Disney and Pixar wrapped that fear in a big, warm hug for Monsters Inc., an uproariously funny, imaginative, and timeless tale of misinterpretation and misadventure. Spearheaded by Pete Docter, Monsters Inc. stars John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sullivan and Mike, respectively, two professional scarers who discover that children aren’t toxic, and that monster society has been misinformed about their nature for as long as things have gone bump in the night.

Still one of Pixar‘s best films, Monsters Inc. invites audiences into a world not unlike our own, showing us that judging a book by its cover is never wise and that all it takes to change the status quo is embracing your fear of the unknown. The appeal and popularity of Monsters Inc. endures, with sequels, spinoffs, theme park attractions, and more expanding the monster universe for each generation. While many of Pixar’s films raise the bar of excellence in animation, Monsters Inc. continues to inspire and inform other titles in the studio’s beloved library. No other movie left as much of an impact on 2001 as this one.

There you have it, folks. What do you think about our Top 5 Animated Films of 2001 list? Are your favorite films represented here? Are there any grievous omissions? Leave us a comment and let us know what your Top 5 Animated Films of 2001 are! Until next time. Cheers!