Robert Pattinson dies again and again and again in trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson earns his living by dying again and again in the first trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17.

We don’t often get trailers so late in the day, but I’ll make an exception for Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17. The darkly comedic trailer gets off to a great start with Mickey, played by Robert Pattinson, getting his hand gruesomely sliced off by a piece of space debris. From then on, Mickey dies again and again and again. Everything from industrial accidents to being devoured by space aliens. However, when multiple versions end up alive at the same time (a big no-no apparently), all hell breaks loose.

The official synopsis for Mickey 17 reads: “ From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living. “

In addition to Pattinson as the various Mickeys, the film also stars Steve Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. It is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong Joon-ho writing the script and directing.

A wacky Robert Pattinson. Bong Joon-ho. Some sci-fi. I’m a fan, but there have been some rumblings that Warner Bros. isn’t quite sure what to make of the film. Mickey 17 was originally supposed to be released back in March, but it wound up being taken off the schedule entirely before making the shift to 2025. Some have said that the reason for the delay is that the studio won’t let Bong Joon-ho release his director’s cut but instead want to release a “more accessible” version of the movie. The dude is an Academy Award winner. Let him do his thing.

Mickey 17 is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. What did you think of the trailer for Mickey 17?