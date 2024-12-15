2025 Horror Preview: All the movies we can’t wait to see in the coming year!

Last Updated on December 16, 2024

A new year is nearly upon us – and 2025 is set to bring a whole lot of horror to our screens! So genre fans can start planning what they’re going to see over the next year, we have put together a 2025 Horror Preview , which can be seen below. Of course, at this point we don’t even know about all of the cool horror movies that will be coming our way, so you can expect to see this list get some updates as more titles are announced and more release dates revealed. For now, here’s what we have:

WOLF MAN – Theatrical, January 17

Back in 2020, director Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse Productions teamed up for a well-received update of the classic Universal Pictures horror property The Invisible Man. Now, they’re reviving another Universal monster, the Wolf Man, with the story of a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . The project was once set to star Ryan Gosling, but Christopher Abbott ended up in the lead, co-starring with Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger.

PRESENCE – Theatrical, January 17

At the start of the year, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray got to check out the Sundance Film Festival premiere of director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp’s ghost story Presence, and in his 7/10 review (which you can read HERE), he described the film as “a supernatural tale that’s light on horror but heavy on heart.” The story gets rolling when a family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they are not alone. A supernatural force has infiltrated the house, and taken a specific interest in the couple’s daughter. The film stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox, Eddy Maday, and West Mulholland.

The earliest Mickey Mouse cartoons entered the public domain on January 1, 2024, and several filmmakers quickly pounced on the opportunity to put a horror twist on the concept of Mickey. One of the resulting films is Screamboat, which sees David Howard Thornton of the Terrifier franchise playing the horror version of the beloved mouse. This one tells the story of the story of a mischievous mouse that stalks a group of New Yorkers on a late night ferry ride, unleashing murderous mayhem on a relaxing commute. Can the ship’s motley crew of travelers find a way to stop a killer creature who has developed a taste for tourists? Directed by Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, Screamboat also stars Tyler Posey, Kailey Hyman, Brian Quinn, Joe DeRosa, Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Jesse Kove, Rumi C Jean-Louis, Jarlath Conroy, and Charles Edwin Powell.

COMPANION – Theatrical, January 31

From writer/director Drew Hancock and the team behind the 2022 horror hit Barbarian, the sci-fi thriller Companion is described as being “a new kind of love story,” but the details of that love story are still being kept under wraps. The cast includes includes Jack Quaid, Harvey Guillén, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Rupert Friend, and Sophie Thatcher.

HEART EYES – Theatrical, February 7

Christopher Landon directed the body swap slasher Freaky from a screenplay by Michael Kennedy, then produced the Kennedy-scripted time travel slasher Time Cut. Now, Landon and Kennedy have written the script for the Valentine’s Day-set horror romantic comedy Heart Eyes with Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), and the story is being brought to the screen by Josh Ruben, the director of Werewolves Within and Scare Me. The synopsis: When the Heart Eyes Killer strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star alongside Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, and Gigi Zumbado.

THE GORGE – Apple TV+, February 14

Based on a spec script by Zach Dean, The Gorge is said to be a high-action, genre-bending love story . We previously heard that it centers on two soldiers (Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side. IGN revealed that Teller and Taylor-Joy play elite snipers – one American, the other Lithuanian – stationed in watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge located in a faraway land whose exact location they’re not even allowed to know. Their mission? To safeguard the outside world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Sigourney Weaver is also in the cast. Scott Derrickson directed the film.

THE MONKEY – Theatrical, February 21

Longlegs director Osgood Perkins and producer James Wan have teamed up for this Stephen King adaptation. The film will tell the following story: When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. Theo James plays the twins in later years, while Christian Convery plays them in their younger days. Also in the cast are Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy.

VICIOUS – Theatrical, February 28

Originally set to receive a theatrical release from Paramount in August, Vicious , the new horror movie from The Strangers director Bryan Bertino, has been moved up to February… but we still don’t know much about it beyond the fact that it stars Dakota Fanning, Devyn Nekoda, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Kathryn Hunter, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell. We don’t even have an image from it; that picture of Fanning is from The Watchers. We do know that Vicious sees Fanning taking on the role of a young woman who is left a strange present by a late-night visitor, and quickly realizes she is fighting for her life after slipping down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift.

SINNERS – Theatrical, March 7

Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are back at it with a period piece vampire thriller with the following synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Jordan is joined in the cast by Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, and Li Jun Li.

THE WOMAN IN THE YARD – Theatrical, March 28

The thriller The Woman in the Yard, which is coming our way from Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and director Jaume Collet-Serra, was once set to reach theatres on January 10, 2025, but it got bumped to March to make way for Wolf Man. The screenplay was written by Sam Stefanak, who was previously a staff writer and story editor on the Netflix animated series F Is for Family. Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Russell Hornsby star, but we haven’t seen any images of their characters. The picture of Deadwyler above is from a different movie. The story Stefanak crafted for this one goes like this: Today’s the day. A woman in black appears on a family’s front lawn and delivers a chilling warning, Where did she come from? What does she want? When will she leave?

DROP – Theatrical, April 11

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon takes the helm of this Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes production, which was written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island. Drop centers on a single mother who receives disturbing AirDrop messages from an anonymous and malicious entity threatening the safety of her son and babysitter at home. The anonymous party threatens Fahy’s character to kill her date, or else. The movie unfolds over a single night and happens in real time. Meghann Fahy stars as the single mother and is joined in the cast by Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, Jeffery Self, Gabrielle Ryan, and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account.

UNTIL DAWN – Theatrical, April 25

After going off into superhero territory for a while, Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg has reteamed with Annabelle: Creation screenwriter Gary Dauberman for a movie based on the horror video game Until Dawn. As The Hollywood Reporter previously noted, first released in 2015, Until Dawn is an interactive horror video game that follows eight friends and frenemies who are brought together a remote mountain retreat. With live or die scenarios featuring a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a long-ago mining cave-in that reverberates into the present day, the members of the group must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. The game proved to be a surprise hit with critics and received numerous gaming awards nominations. Sandberg and Dauberman haven’t revealed what exactly will be going on in their movie version of Until Dawn, but the project is described as being an “R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.” Dauberman’s script is a rewrite of a previous draft by Blair Butler, who wrote the vampire movie The Invitation. The film’s cast includes Ella Rubin, Odessa A’zion, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Maia Mitchell. Peter Stormare is also in there, reprising his role from the video game.

CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD – Theatrical, May 9

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil‘s Eli Craig directs this adaptation of the Adam Cesare novel, which centers on Quinn and her father, who have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. The slasher thriller stars Katie Douglas, Carson MacCormac, Aaron Abrams, Will Sasso, and Kevin Durand.

FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES – Theatrical, May 16

Fans have been waiting over a decade for a new entry in the Final Destination franchise, and while a release date for the new film hasn’t been announced yet, we do know that Final Destination: Bloodlines will be reaching theatres in 2025, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it. Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, wrote the initial treatment, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm. The great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and was joined the cast by Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee.

28 YEARS LATER – Theatrical, June 20

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie (or, if you prefer, infected people) movie classic. Details on 28 Years Later were being kept under wraps, until cast member Ralph Fiennes decided to spill the beans to IndieWire. He said, “ Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good. ” Fiennes is joined in the cast by Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Erin Kellyman. It has also been said that 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy returns “in a surprising way.” The idea is that this will kick off a trilogy, and production has already wrapped on the sequel 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, which was directed by The Marvels and Candyman director Nia DaCosta from a Garland script.

M3GAN 2.0 – Theatrical, June 27

Violet McGraw and Allison Williams are back for the Atomic Monster / Blumhouse killer AI doll sequel M3GAN 2.0, as are Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps. This time, they’re joined in the cast by Ivanna Sakhno, who is said to have landed a major part in the film, Jemaine Clement, Timm Sharp, and Aristotle Athari. M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone is back at the helm, working from a screenplay by Akela Cooper.

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER – Theatrical, July 18

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) is directing this legacy sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. This time, it’s Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and model / musician Gabbriette who have to deal with a hook-wielding killer. Freddie Prinze Jr. is confirmed to be reprising his role from the first two films, and Jennifer Love Hewitt was recently confirmed to be back as heroine Julie James as well. Robinson worked on the script with Leah McKendrick and journalist Sam Lansky.

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES – Theatrical, September 5

Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, is at the helm of The Conjuring: Last Rites, working from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. James Wan, the director of the first two films, remains on board as producer. Franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise the roles of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Wilson and are joined in the cast by Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson for what is meant to be the final Conjuring movie.

HIM – Theatrical, September 19

Justin Tipping directed Him, a Jordan Peele production that was formerly known as GOAT, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox. Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie’s script centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star . How exactly horror enters the picture is being kept under wraps. ComicBook.com has heard that the script centers on a rookie QB who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level . So obviously the GOAT has been using unusual methods to achieve his success, and finding out about them are going to cause the rookie some trouble. Wayans plays the greatest-of-all-time athlete, while Withers plays the promising young athlete/rookie QB. Details on the character Fox plays in Him haven’t been revealed.

SAW XI – Theatrical, September 26

Saw X was one of the most well-received entries in the Saw franchise, and that film’s director, Kevin Greutert, is back at the helm for Saw XI. Greutert edited the first five Saw movies, and did the same on Jigsaw. He made his feature directorial debut with Saw VI and signed on to direct Paranormal Activity 2 after that. That movie was scheduled to be released on the same day as the seventh Saw movie, Saw 3D – so Lionsgate decided to remove Saw V director David Hackl from Saw 3D and replace him with Greutert, stealing him away from Paramount and Paranormal Activity 2. The Paranormal sequel ended up being directed by Tod Williams and was released the week before Saw 3D. Between Saw 3D and Saw X, Greutert directed the genre films Jessabelle, Visions, and Jackals. For Saw XI, Greutert is working from a screenplay by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton, who previously wrote Saw parts 4 through 7 (with Thomas Fenton also getting a story credit on Saw IV). Franchise star Tobin Bell has confirmed that his character of John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw, plays “a main part” in the new sequel, as he did in Saw X.

THE BRIDE! – Theatrical, October 3

From writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal comes The Bride!, a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein. This one has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement. The film stars Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and Jake Gyllenhaal, with Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster.

THE BLACK PHONE 2 – Theatrical, October 17

Back in 2021, Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and director Scott Derrickson brought us an adaptation of the Joe Hill short story The Black Phone (check out our review HERE) that appeared to tell a complete story that would stand on its own… but the film was made on a budget of around $16 million and earned over $160 million at the global box office. So in 2025, we’re getting a sequel, with Derrickson back at the helm. Based on a short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone centered on Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney . If you’d like to read the short story that The Black Phone is based on, it can be found in Hill’s collection 20th Century Ghosts, which you can buy HERE. Derrickson wrote the screenplay for the first film with C. Robert Cargill, and Derrickson and Cargill have written the screenplay for The Black Phone 2 as well. The sequel will see the return of Mason Thames as Finney Shaw, Madeleine McGraw as Finney’s sister Gwen, Jeremy Davies as their dad Terrence, and Miguel Mora as Robin, a friend of Finney’s who was killed in the first movie. Ethan Hawke will be reprising the role of the child-killer known as The Grabber. New additions to the cast are Demián Bichir and Arianna Rivas.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS – Theatrical, November 7th

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has become the first filmmaker to not only take the helm of two entries in the Predator franchise – he actually has two new Predator movies coming our way in 2025! One is wrapped in secrecy, but it’s believed to be an animated anthology that will get a streaming release. The other is a live-action feature that will get theatrical play, Predator: Badlands. According to a casting call, Predator: Badlands has the following synopsis: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. We’ve previously heard that the story is set sometime in the future. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These roles are being played by Elle Fanning. Speaking with Empire, Trachtenberg revealed, “ The creature is front and center, leading the charge. He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting. ” The idea for Predator: Badlands came from Trachtenberg’s desire to “ find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator. “

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 – Theatrical, December 5

The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s (read our review HERE) quickly became Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing movie when it reached theatres and the Peacock streaming service back in October, surpassing the likes of Split, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, M3GAN, the recent Halloween sequel trilogy, and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises with its haul of $295 million. So, yeah, it’s sequel time. The first film followed a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through . Stars Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard are back for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and fans are speculating that killer animatronic characters called Toy Chica and Mangle might be in the sequel.

Fear Street: Prom Queen, the continuation of the Fear Street film franchise that began with the release of the trilogy of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on the Netflix streaming service back in the summer of 2021, is coming to Netflix in 2025 – and while we don’t know the exact release date yet, we do know that the film is based on the story R.L. Stine crafted for his 1992 book The Prom Queen. Here’s the description: A spring night… soft moonlight… five beautiful Prom Queen candidates… dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good? The official synopsis says Fear Street: Prom Queen takes us back to the town of Shadyside, Ohio, where prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night. The film has been directed by Matthew Palmer, who made his feature directorial debut with the 2018 Netflix thriller Calibre. Palmer wrote the screenplay with Calibre cast member Donald McLeary. The cast includes Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ariana Greenblatt, and Ella Rubin.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for director Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited passion project, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein. The film might have the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein. Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance star, with Ralph Ineson showing up for a pivotal cameo. At one point, Andrew Garfield was in the cast, but he had to drop out and was replaced by Elordi… and it has been said that the role Garfield had passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time, and while there was a point when it looked like Lionsgate might be releasing all three of the movies within 2024, that idea was pushed aside. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) reached theatres back in May, and a release date still hasn’t been announced for the sequels… but we should be getting them soon. Madelaine Petsch has the lead role in this trilogy and is joined in the cast of the films by Froy Gutierrez, Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. The Strangers: Chapter 1 centered on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels . Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “

Sixteen years passed from the time Eli Roth made a slasher faux trailer called Thanksgiving for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse to the day when a feature version of Thanksgiving (read our review HERE) finally made its way into theatres – and the fact that we’re being rewarded for our patience with not just that movie, but also a sequel that’s expected to reach theatres sometime in 2025 is truly something to be thankful about. If you’ve watched the original Thanksgiving trailer, you have a good idea of what this slasher movie is about, but here’s the synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday . The script for Thanksgiving 2 is finished, filming is expected to begin in March, and several actors will be returning, including Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Addison Rae.

Glen Powell on the set of ’The Running Man’. pic.twitter.com/jtqBGOvvKB — best of glen powell (@gpowelldaily) November 15, 2024

Yes, the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie The Running Man was awesome – but it was almost nothing like the source material, a novel written by Stephen King under his Richard Bachman pen name. So we’re looking forward to seeing what director Edgar Wright will do with his new, more faithful adaptation (written with Michael Bacall) of the novel. The film stars Glen Powell, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, and William H. Macy. King’s novel has the following description: It was the ultimate death game in a nightmare future America. The year is 2025 and reality TV has grown to the point where people are willing to wager their lives for a chance at a billion-dollar jackpot. Ben Richards is desperate – he needs money to treat his daughter’s illness. His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man where the goal is to avoid capture by Hunters who are employed to kill him. Surviving this month-long chase is another issue when everyone else on the planet is watching – and willing to turn him in for the reward.

And that’s our 2025 Horror Preview… so far. What do you think of next year’s line-up of horror movies? Which ones are you most looking forward to? Let us know by leaving a comment below.