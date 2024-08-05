Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel behind-the-scenes image stirs Toy Chica speculation

The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s (read our review HERE) quickly became Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing movie when it reached theatres and the Peacock streaming service back in October, surpassing the likes of Split, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, M3GAN, the recent Halloween sequel trilogy, and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises with its haul of $295 million. So, of course, there’s a sequel coming our way, aiming for a December 5, 2025 theatrical release, and the folks at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the company that provided the animatronic creatures for the first film, are hard at work, putting together the animatronic creatures for the follow-up. Behind-the-scenes images of the process are shared on the FNAF-ScottGames X account – and a recently posted image has stirred up speculation that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 might feature the video game character known as Toy Chica!

Here’s the image that caused the Toy Chica speculation:

That image wouldn’t mean anything to most onlookers, but fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s video games say that’s enough for them to recognize the face of Toy Chica.

A Fandom site informs us that “ Toy Chica is a major antagonist and one of the toy animatronics of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, first appearing in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. She is Chica’s redesigned counterpart from the past and an improved replacement of Chica’s pre-rebuilt incarnation Withered Chica, serving as the backup singer of the newly refurbished Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza of 1987. Toy Chica takes the appearance of a stereotypical feminine character. She is a yellow-orange chicken with an orange beak, blue eyes, purple eyelids, long eyelashes, and orange feet. She has a few stray “feathers” that stick out from the top of her head. She has reddish pink cheeks, like the other toy animatronics, though hers are pink rather than red. She wears a reddish pink pants. Unlike her original counterpart, Toy Chica’s body is noticeably curvy, rather than simply round and ovular like the original Chica’s. Just like the original Chica, Toy Chica has a bib. However, her bib reads “LET’S PARTY!” rather than “LET’S EAT!!!” The bib also has tiny colorized flecks (being green, blue, yellow and pink) like the original Chica, which appear like tiny pizza slices or confetti. She wears a pink bikini bottom on her lower body and almost always carries a pink cupcake with large eyes, similar to the one her original counterpart held on the Show Stage. While on the Show Stage, Toy Chica can be seen with her normal eyes, eyelids, and beak. However, she removes them once she leaves the stage, and she can be seen beakless and eyeless—save for her glossy-black eyes with white pupils (for paranormal reasons)—in the cameras in various rooms. Without her beak, her endoskeleton teeth, which resemble human teeth, are visible. She looks like she’s smiling when lacking her beak. Her eyelids are also missing, exposing the metal ones of an endoskeleton. “

Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Hutcherson alongside Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny & Joon), Elizabeth Lail (You), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy), and Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away). The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through .

Stunt performers Kevin Foster (WandaVision), Jade Kindar-Martin (Interview with the Vampire), and Jess Weiss (Mayfair Witches) play the animatronics Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, and Chica.

The video game takes place in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a darker version of Chuck-E-Cheese, where an animatronic animal band performs kiddy songs by day, and goes on murderous rampages by night. The goal of the game is survive a night locked inside, knowing that a furry death machine might jump out of the dark at any moment.

The adaptation was originally set up at Warner Bros., where Gil Kenan (Monster House) was going to direct the film from a screenplay he was writing with Tyler Burton Smith (the Child’s Play remake). Then the project moved over to Blumhouse, where Chris Columbus (Home Alone) was attached to direct it for several years. It finally went into production with Emma Tammi – director of The Wind, Into the Dark: Delivered, and Into the Dark: Blood Moon – at the helm, working from a screenplay she wrote with Seth Cuddeback (Mateo) and video game creator Scott Cawthon. Tragedy Girls writers Tyler MacIntyre and Chris Lee Hill share story credit with Cawthon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was produced by Blumhouse, in association with Striker Entertainment. Cawthon is a producer alongside Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. Russell Binder is executive producing. As mentioned, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop handled the special effects that bring the homicidal animatronic animals to life on the screen.

