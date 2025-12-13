Box Office Update: Zootopia 2 to retake the top spot

Last weekend, Disney’s Zootopia 2 fell to second place at the box office when Blumhouse’s sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, had a massive opening weekend—much bigger than anyone predicted. However, just as we predicted, and like the first film, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was front-loaded. While it didn’t suffer the massive 76% drop seen with the first movie, Deadline is predicting a 69% second-weekend drop, which would put it in second place this weekend with roughly $20 million. That gives Zootopia 2 a strong chance to retake the top spot with an estimated $26 million, which closely aligns with our earlier prediction this week.

New Releases Struggle at the Box Office

However, this weekend’s new releases are struggling badly. James L. Brooks’ comeback film, Ella McCay, which suffered withering reviews (including from me), is crashing and burning with an estimated $2.2 million. That would mark a career-low box office opening for Brooks and a disappointing potential capper to the directing career of the filmmaker behind Terms of Endearment and Broadcast News. Meanwhile, last week’s anime release, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, is tracking a massive 79% second-weekend drop, which is typical for anime releases that—like horror films—tend to be heavily front-loaded.

Silent Night, Deadly Night and Other Notable Performances

Silent Night, Deadly Night isn’t performing well either, with the film expected to open outside the top ten with a miserable haul of under $1 million. In contrast, the Bollywood release Dhurandhar looks poised to climb into the top five this weekend with an estimated $3.5 million. The Shining is also performing well in its 45th-anniversary IMAX re-release, grossing approximately $1.5 million on just 400 screens. Notably, the film is only playing about two showtimes per day, as it is sharing most of its screens.

What’s Next for the Weekend Box Office

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full box office roundup, but let us know what you’re seeing in theaters this weekend.