Box Office Predictions: Zootopia 2 will retake the top spot

Last weekend, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 defied most industry projections with a massive $64 million opening. The sequel even managed to dethrone Zootopia 2, which many assumed would easily hold the top box-office spot for a second weekend. In retrospect, perhaps the upset shouldn’t have been that surprising — the original Five Nights at Freddy’s debuted to an impressive $80 million.

Still, horror films are typically front-loaded. The first movie plunged 76% in its second weekend, and the sequel is poised for a similar drop. As such, it’s expected to land around $18 million in week two.

Profitability and Franchise Future

Even with a steep decline, the film remains on track to surpass $100 million domestically. That’s a strong return for a movie reportedly budgeted at just $36 million, especially once foreign box office and VOD numbers are factored in. The franchise is clearly profitable, so a third installment seems inevitable.

How Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and Other Films Will Perform

This weekend, Zootopia 2 should reclaim the number-one spot with about $25 million. Among new releases, the only title showing notable interest is Cineverse’s remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night. While it won’t produce a breakout number, it should enter the top five with roughly $5 million, landing behind Wicked: For Good, which is experiencing a steeper-than-expected decline but still remains a major moneymaker.

20th Century Studios’ Ella McCay is also expected to place in the top five, despite withering reviews — including my own.

Looking Ahead: Avatar: Fire and Ash

This may be a relatively quiet box-office weekend, but everything changes next week when Avatar: Fire and Ash opens. Expect a major surge in overall numbers once it hits theaters.

Our predictions:

Zootopia 2: $64 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: $18 million Wicked For Good: $7 million Silent Night, Deadly Night: $5 million Ella McCay: $3 million