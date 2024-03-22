Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson prove anything is possible in the thrilling Doctor Who Season 14 trailer

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson make the impossible possible while defying the laws of time in an exciting Doctor Who Season 14 trailer!

The first trailer for Doctor Who Season 14 is ready to invite Whovians on a thrilling adventure through time and space alongside the fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Barbie), and his mysterious companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson! Gatwa and Gibson debuted as the BBC’s latest gallivanters of the galaxy in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, introducing fans to a bold new era of timey-wimey goodness.

Russell T Davies, who spearheaded Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, returns to the series for seasons 14 and 15 to showrun, write, and executive produce the new episodes, with co-production handled by Bad Wolf. When Doctor Who season 14 gets underway, Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper), singer Bonnie Langford (EastEnders, Doctor Who), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Frozen, Hamilton), and Indira Varma (Obsession, Silent Hours, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) join Gatwa and Gibson for eight episodes of running from aliens, monsters, twisted historical figures, and more.

In today’s Doctor Who Season 14 trailer, Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor and Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday continue the journey, which started in the latest Doctor Who Special “Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Street.” While traveling through time, the Doctor and Ruby walk alongside dinosaurs, go full-on Bridgerton for a lavish party, encounter space monsters, go to war with aliens, and meet vile villains.

In a twist to the Doctor Who formula, Gibson only stars in Season 14, with actress Varara Sethu (Jurassic Park: Dominion, Andor, Hard Sun) joining the Doctor for Season 15. Sethu is already filming her turn as the Doctor’s next companion for Season 15. Sethu is known to many as Cinta from the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor. The Indiana-born British actress also plays Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri in the Sky Original series Strike Back, focusing on Section 20, a secretive unit of British military intelligence. In Sky’s Stirke Back, a special operations personnel conducts several high-risk missions across the globe.

While it’s common for Doctor Who to introduce new companions to the series, one season could seem like insufficient time to spend with Ruby Sunday. In her debut episode, Gibson’s Ruby Sunday is a delightful, spirited character, sharing plenty of chemistry with Gatwa’s suave and adventuresome Doctor. Fans will undoubtedly speculate what led to her exiting the show but will assuredly welcome Varada Sethu to the fold.

What do you think about today’s Doctor Who Season 14 trailer? New episodes of Doctor Who drop in May on the BBC in the U.K. and Disney+ internationally.