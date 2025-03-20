The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 gets a trailer ahead of May premiere

A trailer has been released for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on AMC in May

When the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) had its premiere in June of 2023, it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. So it’s no surprise that we’re getting The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 – and AMC has announced that it’s going to premiere on May 4th. We’re not too far off from that date, so a trailer has now made its way online and you can check it out in the embed above.

Eli Jorné, who was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner on The Walking Dead: Dead City. This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. They are joined in the cast by Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i), Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Gaius Charles (Fright Night Lights), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), Trey Santiago-Hudson (You Hurt My Feelings), and Charlie Solis (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). It was recently announced that Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy will be playing a gang leader named Bruegel in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

Cohan, Morgan, and Jorné are executive producing The Walking Dead: Dead City with Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

Are you looking forward to watching The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in May? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I will be watching this show at some point, but I still need to catch up on the first season, which I intend to do very soon.