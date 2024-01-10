The White Lotus: Carrie Coon joins already stacked season 3 cast

The White Lotus Season 3 cast finds Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and more joining Mike White’s HBO series.

Update: Max announced today that the great Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) has joined the already stacked cast of The White Lotus season 3. I can’t wait.

Mike White’s The White Lotus is in full bloom with the announcement of several primary cast members for the show’s third season. Leslie Bibb (TagIron ManThe Babysitter: Killer Queen), Jason Isaacs (The PatriotThe Death of StalinThe Riddler: Secrets in the Dark), Michelle Monaghan (Source CodeMission: Impossible – FalloutPixels), Parker Posey (Dazed and ConfusedScream 3Superman Returns), Dom Hetrakul (The Marine 2Water Boyy: The SeriesBangkok Dangerous) and Tayme Thapthimthong (Mechanic: ResurrectionSkin TradeFarang) will join the cast, with Natasha Rothwell (InsecureA Year and ChangeSaturday Night Live) returning. From the look of it, The White Lotus Season 3 cast is just as exciting as previous installments of the series.

The White Lotus Season 3 takes place in Thailand, with filming scheduled around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February. The plot revolves around a new group of guests at another White Lotus location. Frustratingly, few details about the cast have been made available. Still, we know the cast features a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi. Rothwell returns as Belinda for the third season. Deadline says the casting process for the third chapter began hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded. Fans can expect more cast announcements in the lead-up to filming.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White mentioned in November about The White Lotus Season 3. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

White’s award-winning series dominated the season with 20 Emmy nominations in 13 categories, winning ten prizes, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The White Lotus is one of HBO‘s hottest series, with fans climbing the walls for details about the show’s return. The White Lotus Season 3 cast announcements should satiate fans for at least a few minutes.

Are you excited about the cast of The White Lotus Season 3? Who else would you like to see become a part of the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

