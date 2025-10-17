Painter: Walton Goggins joins Amber Midthunder in action movie from John Wick creator

Per THR, Walton Goggins is set to star alongside Amber Midthunder in Painter, a new action movie scripted by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and executive-produced by James Cameron.

The film “ centers on a young woman, trained from a young age, who must employ every skill in her arsenal to rescue her father after he is kidnapped. ” Midthunder plays the young woman, with Goggins set to play the father. When the project was first reported a year ago, Reacher star Alan Ritchson was originally attached to star alongside Midthunder, but he had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

Painter will serve as the feature directorial debut of Garrett Warren, a veteran stunt coordinator who has worked on movies such as Logan, Avatar: The Way of Water, Road House, and F1. The project caught the eye of Cameron last fall, which led to its recent acquisition by 20th Century Studios.

Kolstad seems to have the magic touch when it comes to action franchises. In addition to John Wick, he also wrote the Nobody films starring Bob Odenkirk. It remains to be seen if a third installment will happen, but Odenkirk has said he’s more than game to return for a third (and fourth) Nobody movie. Kolstad also penned Normal, another Odenkirk action flick.

Goggins earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the third season of The White Lotus. He will next return as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard in the second season of Fallout. The Prime Video series is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name and will return on December 17. It will “ pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale, taking viewers on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. ” The series has proven to be a big success, and the streaming service has already renewed it for a third season.