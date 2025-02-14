Get a first look at Armie Hammer dealing out vigilante justice in the Uwe Boll movie The Dark Knight

The concept for this upcoming film almost sounds like a throwaway punchline in a comedy — “Controversial acting figure Armie Hammer will attempt to make a comeback…but it will be in an Uwe Boll movie. This movie will be about a vigilante who deals his own brand of justice and it’s titled…The Dark Knight.” However, not only is this movie happening, it’s already well into production in Zagreb, Croatia. Boll stated, “The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast.”

You can now get a new look at The Dark Knight as Variety has shared a couple of new images from the production. Additionally, the cast has added Costas Mandylor, who is a regular actor in the Saw franchise. The Dark Knight is based on an original script by Boll, with Hammer playing Sanders, “who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals. While his crusade transforms him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public, the local police chief sees him as a menace to society and aims to take him down.” Mandylor will be portraying Interpol officer Henry, who is given the task of bringing Sanders down.

The Dark Knight is Uwe Boll’s 37th film after unleashing features of varying quality like Alone in the Dark, House of the Dead, Postal, In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Story, and more. Boll recently wrapped his latest project, a thriller called Run. In Run, a group of desperate migrants reach the Italian coast after a perilous Mediterranean journey, impacting locals and tourists in a small coastal town. Boll directed and wrote Run, with Amanda Plummer, Kristen Renton, and James Russo taking the lead roles.

Armie Hammer’s latest effort, Frontier Crucible, is in post-production. The Travis Mills-directed Western also stars William H. Macy and Thomas Jane and tells the story of a former soldier with a tragic past who is thrown into an uneasy alliance with three outlaws, a beautiful woman, and her injured husband to battle the harsh elements and hostiles in a desperate bid for survival in the Arizona of the 1870s.