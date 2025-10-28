Armie Hammer hits the dusty trail toward vengeance for a Western thriller in the Frontier Crucible trailer

Howdy, pardners! A new Western from Well Go USA Entertainment is moseying down the dusty trail to our screens this Tuesday with a fresh trailer for Frontier Crucible, a period thriller starring Armie Hammer, William H. Macy, and Thomas Jane.

Travis Mills directs Frontier Crucible from a script by Harry Whittington, based on the novel Desert Stake-Out. The film is set to arrive on December 5, with Myles Clohessy, Mary Stickley, Eli Brown, Ryan Masson, Zane Holtz, and Eddie Spears rounding out the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis for Frontier Crucible, courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment:

“A desperately needed wagon full of medical supplies falls victim to an Apache attack. The only man who can guide it through to its destination is Merrick Beckford, but in order to get there, he’ll need to enlist the help of a trio of dangerous outlaws hell-bent on survival. When they accidentally kill an Apache scout, all bets are off, and survival is the name of the game in director Travis Mills’s western thriller.”

Dallas Sonnier, David Guglielmo, Lillian Campbell, and Preston Poulter produce the indie thriller.

“I’ve built a career producing masculine indie movies, such as Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Dragged Across Concrete, Muzzle and The Standoff at Sparrow Creek and worked with legendary actors including Kurt Russell, Vince Vaughn, Mel Gibson, Jason Sudeikis, Guy Pearce, Aaron Eckhart, Don Johnson, Stephen Lang, James Badge Dale, Steve Austin and more,” Sonnier said in a statement last October. “And, now, I’m pumped to work with Armie Hammer on Frontier Crucible.”

Frontier Crucible marks Armie Hammer’s first released film since 2022’s Death on the Nile from 20th Century Studios. As reported at the time, Hammer’s career took an arrow to the knee after several sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in 2001, leading to the actor getting dropped by his agency. While Hammer says the relationships were consensual, he does admit to being emotionally abusive toward his partners.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer said he’s content making “fun, smaller movies for now.”

What do you think about the trailer for Frontier Crucible? Let us know in the comments section below.