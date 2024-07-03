Outer Range cancelled after two seasons at Amazon

Outer Range, the sci-fi drama series our own Alex Maidy called the weirdest show you’re not watching, has been cancelled after two seasons. With so many TV shows out there, it’s always a shame when a good show slips through the cracks, which feels like what has happened with Outer Range.

The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his territory and family at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness who must grapple with the unknown after discovering an unfathomable mystery on his land in the form of a dark void. The mystery deepens in the second season as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.

In addition to Brolin, Outer Range also stars Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the series but admitted that it wasn’t for everyone. “ While Outer Range may be a complex blend of genres, the first season was unlike anything else. Blending elements of everything from Yellowstone to Arrival and The Twilight Zone, Outer Range ended its first season with some substantial cliffhangers, while the second season wastes no time diving right into the murky complexity of this story of multiverses, parallel timelines and so much more, ” Maidy wrote in his review of the second season. “ Where the first season tried its best to deliver a mysterious narrative through a main sequence of events, Outer Range goes completely bonkers for the sophomore run of episodes, which will likely require viewers to have a pen and lots of paper handy to keep track of what is happening. While that may sound like homework to some, to myself and others, it makes for an immersive viewing experience that requires active participation rather than casual enjoyment. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Any Outer Range fans out there saddened to see the series get cancelled?