Josh Brolin isn’t buying actors who choose to act difficult for their art

Josh Brolin has worked with an impressive list of people. And with all his experience, he doesn’t buy certain unprofessionalism that actors can bring.

Josh Brolin is known for taking on some intense dramatic roles. However, as an actor, he is seemingly someone who never lets the nature of the project cloud his own professionalism. Brolin takes a step behind the camera for his new series Outer Range, and having to direct actors brought the Sicario star a little more perspective. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Thanos actor opened up to Esquire about not buying certain actors’ behavior.

It was when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he stated, “I don’t particularly love actors as an actor.” And especially as a director, Brolin told Esquire some of the ridiculous things actors give the crew to deal with,

Especially people who won’t come to the set and that kind of sh*t. If there’s a good reason, I get it, but if you’re just an irritated actor because you’re so creative or sensitive, I just don’t buy it.”

Brolin talked about how he managed to helm episode six of Outer Range when the opportunity abruptly presented itself. He professes it was his experience and skill set that others had witnessed over time. He explained, “When I first met [showrunner] Charles Murray, we just got on right away. He was like, ‘You’re directing six.’ I went, ‘OK.’ That’s how it happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, do you trust me with directing?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’ve seen the stuff that you’ve done. I’ve spent enough time with you, and this is your niche.’ But it was great.”