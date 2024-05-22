The Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage twins on the run action comedy Brothers gets October release dates

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage feel the brotherly love over at Amazon MGM for their upcoming action comedy Brothers. Amazon MGM snapped up the worldwide rights to the star-studded project, which has Brendan Fraser (The Whale, Batgirl), Glenn Close (Hillbily Elegy, Fatal Attraction), Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone), Taylour Paige (Zola), and the late M. Emmet Walsh in one of his final roles, leading the cast. Lining up a theatrical and streaming release, Brothers goes to cinemas on October 1 and on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 17.

Brothers stars Brolin as a reformed criminal whose attempt to lead a clean life meets a curveball when he’s reunited with his twin brother (Dinklage). As their patience for one another is tested, the sibling duo embark on a road trip for a score that could set them up for life. With the cops on their tail, the brothers dodge bullets, an overbearing mother, and more as they try to survive each other’s company. Can they heal the ties that bind? Will they refrain from killing each other long enough to enjoy the fruits of their latest crime? I’m excited to find out.

Palm Springs director Max Barbakow directs Brothers from a screenplay by Macon Blair based on a story by Etan Cohen.

Meanwhile, we’re all waiting to see Peter Dinklage in Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger. Although a red-band trailer for the anticipated horror film arrived last year, we have yet to experience Dinklage’s version of the radioactive hero, Winston Gooze. Horror fans are climbing the walls in anticipation of the remake, which also stars Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood.

With filming for Brothers completed, Josh Brolin is gearing up for Zach Cregger’s Weapons. The upcoming horror mystery focuses on the disappearance of high school students in a small town. Weapons stars Julia Garner (Fantastic Four), Benedict Wong (3 Body Problem), June Diane Raphael (Year One), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Are you excited to see Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, two accomplished actors in their prime, argue it out as twin brothers in the upcoming Max Barbakow-directed action comedy? Let us know in the comments section below.