Deadpool & Wolverine brings big laughs with exclusive R-rated footage at CinemaCon

There may be minor SPOILERS in the footage description. Be warned. After several disappointments in the past year, Marvel Studios is looking to get back on track with Deadpool & Wolverine. This highly anticipated sequel will bring ol’ Wade Wilson into the MCU and finally team him up with Wolverine. The audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got a peek at some exclusive footage from Deadpool & Wolverine, which will make you wish the movie was coming out tomorrow.

Deadpool and Wolverine actually opened Disney’s presentation with a foul-mouthed “turn off your cell phones” PSA. It showed Hugh Jackson in full costume and featured the pair yelling directly at the audience. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the film will receive an “ intentionally gross ” popcorn bucket to rival the one from Dune: Part Two.

Finally, CinemaCon audiences were treated to nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, which Feige called “ F***ing amazing. ” If you want to stay completely spoiler-free, I would remind you that you might want to call it quits here as there may be minor SPOILERS , but know that the footage was VERY R-rated and hilarious.

The footage opens with Wade Wilson working as a used car salesman alongside Peter (Rob Delaney). He attempts to sell a Kia to a family in a particularly filthy manner. While hanging out with Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), he’s asked if he wants to do cocaine, which prompts him to reply, “ Cocaine is the one thing Feige said is off limits. ” Wade is then kidnapped by the TVA and sent on a mission by Matthew MacFayden’s character, which includes “ lots of gratuitous cameos, ” including one from a current MCU star we won’t mention here. A sizzle reel followed which includes Deadpool and Wolverine in a car together.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin, who is expected to play the villain, and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. Of course, the biggest addition to the Deadpool 3 cast is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who finally broke down after being pestered by Ryan Reynolds for so many years. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th, making it the only MCU movie to be released this year.