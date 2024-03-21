Fright Night cast joined by Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson for script reading

Thirty-nine years after they made the vampire classic Fright Night (watch it HERE) together, several members of the film’s cast are set to reunite with writer/director Tom Holland – and will be joined by special guests Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson – for a live reading of the script! This event has been put together for Table Read, which is an award-winning podcast, a top charter on Apple Podcasts, and Realm partner. It’s scheduled to take place on April 20th in Burbank, California, and more information can be found at the Table Read link.

Holland will be directing the script reading, which is being produced by Table Read’s Shaan Sharma, Mark Knell, and Jack Levy. Reprising their roles from the film will be Chris Sarandon as Jerry Dandrige, William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster, Amanda Bearse as Amy Peterson, Stephen Geoffreys as Evil Ed Thompson, Art Evans as Detective Lennox, Dorothy Fielding as Judy Brewster, and Jonathan Stark as Billy Cole. Rosario Dawson will be reading the lines of the character Miss Nina and others throughout the script. Mark Hamill steps in for the late Roddy McDowall as horror host / vampire hunter Peter Vincent.

Fright Night has the following synopsis: Teenage Charley Brewster is a horror-film junkie, so it’s no surprise that, when a reclusive new neighbor named Jerry Dandridge moves next-door, Brewster becomes convinced he is a vampire. It’s also no surprise when nobody believes him. However, after strange events begin to occur, Charlie has no choice but to turn to the only person who could possibly help: washed-up television vampire killer Peter Vincent.

Holland had this to say about the event: “ I am thrilled to bring the original Fright Night cast back together once again with some very special guests for a reading of the film’s script for the Table Read Podcast. It will be a night of screams, memories, and fun for all. “

Hamill added: “ I’m really looking forward to the table read, not only because of my love of Fright Night, but for the chance to play Peter Vincent and honor the legacy of the great Roddy McDowall. I shared a dressing room with Roddy while doing a TV movie called Earth Angel and I’ll never forget his wit, charm and kindness, not to mention his memories of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I will treasure my experience with him forever and am humbled to join the wonderful original cast for this unique event. “

And Sarandon said, “ This Fright Night table read is, in many ways, a dream come true. While we cast members have remained close friends for years since the original shooting of the movie, the idea of sitting down and re-creating our work on this iconic and enduring work by writer/director Tom Holland is almost too good to be true. I’m counting the days! “

